This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
trumbulltimes.com
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
trumbulltimes.com
Goodwill in New Britain closes with plans to open new location in January
NEW BRITAIN — Goodwill on Columbus Boulevard closed Sunday with plans to open a new location near Westfarms mall in early 2023. Customers who frequented the Columbus Boulevard location were surprised when former Goodwill employee Sam Jara posted a photo on a New Britain Facebook group page of the store, which appeared vacant.
trumbulltimes.com
At last, Fryborg opens Trumbull location
TRUMBULL — Jonathan Gibbons is tired — but in a good way. After months of delays, a Trumbull location of Gibbons's restaurant Fryborg is now open for business. The eatery, which specializes in hand-cut french fries with a wide variety of dipping sauces, already has a Milford location and a food truck.
trumbulltimes.com
Many Trumbull school buildings need work, architecture firm says
TRUMBULL — Though the school district has done a good job of maintaining its buildings, there's room for improvement. That was the gist of a report presented during Tuesday's Board of Education meeting by the Hartford-based firm Tecton Architects. Two representatives spoke about their progress in implementing a master plan to refurbish the schools.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce 'looking for guidance, direction' two years later
TRUMBULL — Founded in 2020, the town's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce is still "looking for some guidance and direction," according to its vice chair. EDIT Vice Chair Jonathan Tropp made the comment during EDIT’s monthly meeting on Oct. 20. “The chair of the town council indicated that...
trumbulltimes.com
Photos: Children's Halloween parade hits downtown Westport
WESTPORT — Costume-clad children and their families gathered in downtown Wednesday afternoon for the annual Children's Halloween Parade. The event is hosted by the Westport Parks and Recreation Department, the Westport Downtown Association and Westport P.A.L. Children were also able to trick-or-treat along Main Street and outside of Town...
trumbulltimes.com
University of New Haven students killed in Route 7 crash in Massachusetts
WEST HAVEN — Two University of New Haven students were killed early Tuesday in a crash in Massachusetts, the school said. The crash also injured four other UNH students and another person, the school said in a statement released Wednesday night. A total of three people were killed and...
trumbulltimes.com
Nearly $1 million raised for families of slain Bristol police officers
BRISTOL — Donations to the families of slain police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy have reached about $1 million in the two weeks since the men were gunned down in an ambush attack, Mayor Jeff Caggiano said Wednesday. The mayor and Police Chief Brian Gould discussed...
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut High School Football recap: Fairfield Prep, St. Joseph pull upsets
A look at what's happening around high school football in Connecticut:. -- Shelton pass incomplete, Gaels turn it over on downs wth 2:08 left. Prep 16, No. 9 Shelton 15 2:08 left. -- Prep comes up with a huge sack on 3n5, TO Shelton, 2:14 left. No. 9 Gaels trailing...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Tip on getaway minivan leads to quick arrest in Vernon Subway shop robbery
VERNON — Within 24 hours of a holdup at a local sandwich shop, police have made an arrest. Justin Richard, 38, of South Windsor, was arrested Thursday after detectives got a tip about the getaway car and tracked it to him, police said. Richard was charged with first-degree robbery,...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull schools seek volunteer members for policy committee
TRUMBULL — The Board of Education needs a total of five volunteers to serve in an advisory capacity on its policy committee. The board needs three parents or guardians of Trumbull public school students and two community members, who must be Trumbull residents. The new committee members will serve from November of this year until August of 2024. The committee meets about six times a year at 5:30 p.m. at the Long Hill Administration building, and last met Oct. 18.
trumbulltimes.com
'Suspicious item' ID'd as inert hand grenade, Watertown police say
WATERTOWN — Local police say a “suspicious item” discovered near the intersection of Main Street and Cherry Avenue was an inert grenade. Police said the weapon was found by a police officer and utility crew members working nearby. The incident prompted officers to close the stretch of Main Avenue between Cherry Avenue and Trumbull Street for investigation and ask residents to avoid the area, according to police.
trumbulltimes.com
‘The Good Nurse’ among movies filmed in CT that premiere this October and November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many shows and movies that used Connecticut as a filming location in 2021 are premiering before the end of the year, with some available for viewing now. These productions, while not based in Connecticut in their plots, used various places throughout the state to tell stories of life in 1960s Chicago to a modern-day Harlem Christmas.
trumbulltimes.com
In photos: Cos Cob Library runs pumpkin-decorating contest, vote for your favorite
GREENWICH — Halloween fans are invited to visit the Cos Cob Library and vote for their favorite entry in the Literary Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Voting will be allowed through Friday on the pumpkins, which decorate the Cos Cob Library at 5 Sinawoy Road. No carving was allowed under the...
trumbulltimes.com
No. 6 St. Joseph sparked by second-half interceptions, Riley Jordan runs in win over No. 2 New Canaan
NEW CANAAN — Dismissed by some before the season for a lack of size, St. Joseph is becoming the biggest little football team in the FCIAC. Three second-half interceptions, two by Connor Fahey, and three second-half Riley Jordan touchdowns lifted the Hogs to a 27-14 win Friday night over New Canaan at Dunning Stadium.
trumbulltimes.com
Rick Magee (opinion): 'Poetry — and all other forms of art — is the enemy of the mundane'
“Survival is insufficient,” Emily St. John Mandel insists in her post-apocalyptic novel "Station Eleven." She borrows the phrase from an "Star Trek: Voyager" episode, and she uses it as the motto of a group of actors who travel around and entertain survivors 20 years after a pandemic causes the collapse of civilization. The actors — and Mandel — realize that humans need more than the most basic elements of survival in their lives. In addition to food, water, and shelter, they need things to make life make sense. Art, in whatever form, helps us remain human.
trumbulltimes.com
Narcotics discovered in Danbury man's apartment, car, police say
DANBURY — Police say a local man was arrested on drug charges Thursday evening. Luis F. Yupangui-Sigua, 42, of Garfield Avenue, has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia after officers discovered narcotics and other drugs in his apartment and car, Danbury police said. Yupangui-Sigua was held in lieu of $50,000 bond.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport jury dismissed after murder suspect says he has 'friends' on panel
BRIDGEPORT — A judge dismissed the jury about to hear evidence in a gang-related murder case after the defendant told a judicial marshal he had “friends” on the jury. Superior Court Judge Alex Hernandez dismissed the 12 jurors selected to hear the case against Jarod “Hot Rod” Hamilton and ordered that jury selection for the case begin again.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: GPA, fairness and Hamden High seniors
Hamden High School was recently caught up in a controversy regarding GPA and class rank. In June, two juniors came across a major flaw in Hamden High School’s GPA system, discovering a miscalculation in the weight of P.E. courses. The school allows students to take summer physical education classes...
