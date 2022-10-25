Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Paul M. Baboons, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul M. Babbony, 94, of Girard passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Paul was born October 9, 1928 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Ada (Crawford) Babbony. He worked as a brakeman and yard conductor on...
27 First News
Amy Porreca, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Porreca, 57, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. Mrs. Porreca was born September 27, 1965, in Sharon, a daughter of Robert and Elizabeth “Betty” (Chisholm) Yingling and later graduated from Sharon High School.
27 First News
Ronald P. Welcome, Windham, Ohio
WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Welcome age 68, formerly of Windham, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday morning October 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born on May 22, 1954 in Ravenna, Ohio the son of the late Earl Bernard Welcome, Jr....
27 First News
Ronald “Ron” J. Kohl, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ron” J. Kohl, 66, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio. Ron was born December 25, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Edward L. Kohl, Sr. and Rose M. Grace Kohl. Ron...
27 First News
Shanta “Shonnie Bell” Thomas, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Shanta L. Thomas will be held Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd., in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Thomas departed this life Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Friends may...
27 First News
Laurie E. Holmes, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie E. Holmes, 59, passed away Saturday evening October 15, 2022 at Medical University of South Carolina. Laurie was born on February 28, 1963 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Ruth Dalling. She was a 1981 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
27 First News
Candy Kay Page-Basinger, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Candy Kay Page-Basinger, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born May 24, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Gladys Virginia (Veon) Freeman. Candy loved crafts, dancing, and karaoke. She was the...
27 First News
Carol Ann Ford, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Ford age 59, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Hospital. She was born July 16, 1963, to the late Phillip and JoAnn (Carver) Stumphf. Carol was a graduate of Southeast High School. She previously worked at a bakery in Kent.
27 First News
Billie E. James, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie E. James, 86, of North Lima, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman surrounded by her family. Mrs. James was born on May 11, 1936, in New Middletown, a daughter of John and Dorothy (Baun)...
27 First News
Walter Swank, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter “Shorty” W. Swank, age 84, of Sebring passed away at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was born June 30, 1938, in Lake Milton, Ohio to the late Russell and Kathryn (Wortman) Swank. Walter worked in various occupations over...
27 First News
Gary L. Slovinsky, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Slovinsky, age 75, of Vernon Township, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born April 15, 1947, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Nicholas and Mary J. (Sensesak) Slovinsky. He was a 1965 graduate...
27 First News
Dora Mae Root, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora Mae Root passed away Thursday morning October 27, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by love. Dora was born January 22, 1934, daughter of Alfred Palumbo and Jeannette Miller. Dora enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing cards, and cheering on the Cleveland Indians. Her real...
27 First News
Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr. passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 16, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William R. Zinz and Sarah Schuller Zinz. Denny was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, continuing...
27 First News
Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, age 64, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Salem, a son of the late George and Lois Knavel Van Fossan. Bob is a...
27 First News
Edward Hurayt, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Hurayt, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 90. Edward was born August 4, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to John and Anna (Bruzik) Hurayt. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Ed...
27 First News
Margaret F. Benson, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F. Benson, 85, died Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. Margaret was born April 1, 1937 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Marlin and Violet Waltermire Adams. Margaret was raised in Indiana, Pennsylvania, where she married Edward Benson on August...
27 First News
David G. McComb, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. McComb, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of the Youngstown area, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born June 17, 1953 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Ethel (Orenic) McComb and was a lifelong area resident until 2019 when he moved to Indiana so that he could spend more time with his son and his family.
27 First News
Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, 49, of 2041 Ferndale Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:28 a.m. at Caprice Health Care Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born July 13, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the...
27 First News
Dorothy L. DiLullo, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. DiLullo, 90 of Lake Milton, died early Wednesday morning, October 26 at her residence. Dorothy was born August 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Benjamin) McKendrick and lived most of her life in this area. She...
27 First News
Mary N. Bizzarri, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary N. Bizzarri, 98, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle. She was born September 23, 1924 in Hubbard, a daughter of Henry and Mary (LaCivita) Clacko. Mary was a 1943 graduate of Hubbard High School. Mary was a homemaker. She...
Comments / 0