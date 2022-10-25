ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose Shakes the Bay Area

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m., among others.
CBS LA

Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m.   It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
KMJ

Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
KSBW.com

5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Seven Trees, near San Jose, around 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday. Video Player: Central Coast Spotlight: Earthquake capital of the world. The quake shook through the Central Coast for several seconds. According to the...
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CBS San Francisco

Early earthquake detection system still cumbersome to install and use

SAN JOSE -- Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered in San Jose's east foothills provided a real-life test of the potential and limitations of the state's earthquake early detection and warning system."The point of the earthquake early warning is not to alert you to every little rumble that you may possibly feel. Only the ones that may knock stuff off the shelves or put you in harm's way," says Lori Nezhura, CAL OES Deputy Director.Sign up for MyShake app and emergency text message alertsNezhura says more than 95,000 alerts were issued to people throughout the Bay Area. Under the current system,...
foxla.com

These are the best California cities for Halloween

SAN FRANCISCO - California rates pretty well for trick-or-treating, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best Places for Halloween report. There are 10 California cities among the top 20. Three are three spooky spots from the Bay Area and six in Southern California. San Francisco, San Jose and Fremont represent the Bay...
KRON4 News

Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
