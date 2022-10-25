Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary 3.0 earthquake struck south of Gilroy around 3:40 a.m. Friday, just days after a 5.1 earthquake hit San Jose, the largest in the Bay Area in eight years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern California coastline, geologists say
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled off the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 18-mile-deep quake hit near Petrolia in Humboldt County at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the USGS. So far, 26 people from as far away as Kneeland and Eureka reported feeling the tremor...
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
NBC Bay Area
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose Shakes the Bay Area
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m., among others.
Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area
SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m. It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
USGS experts predict when magnitude 7.5 earthquake could hit Bay Area
What are the chances of a bigger quake hitting the Bay Area? And how bad could it be?
KMJ
Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
SFist
Rain Is Coming Next Week, But When Will Be the First Atmospheric River?
Rain is in the forecast for the Bay Area next week, likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but this won't be much of a storm. The "rain year" to date (July 1 to now) has not brought much precipitation to the Bay Area — just under an inch so far, but that is 171% of normal for these typically dry months.
KSBW.com
5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Seven Trees, near San Jose, around 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday. Video Player: Central Coast Spotlight: Earthquake capital of the world. The quake shook through the Central Coast for several seconds. According to the...
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
Early earthquake detection system still cumbersome to install and use
SAN JOSE -- Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered in San Jose's east foothills provided a real-life test of the potential and limitations of the state's earthquake early detection and warning system."The point of the earthquake early warning is not to alert you to every little rumble that you may possibly feel. Only the ones that may knock stuff off the shelves or put you in harm's way," says Lori Nezhura, CAL OES Deputy Director.Sign up for MyShake app and emergency text message alertsNezhura says more than 95,000 alerts were issued to people throughout the Bay Area. Under the current system,...
NBC Bay Area
‘Shaking Was Unbelievable': Morgan Hill Resident Describes 5.1 Magnitude Quake
A Morgan Hill woman who lived through the 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 said the shaking during Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose was "beyond anything I ever can recall." "The shaking was unbelievable," Lynn Meyer said. Meyer said she was walking in from her garage when...
foxla.com
These are the best California cities for Halloween
SAN FRANCISCO - California rates pretty well for trick-or-treating, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best Places for Halloween report. There are 10 California cities among the top 20. Three are three spooky spots from the Bay Area and six in Southern California. San Francisco, San Jose and Fremont represent the Bay...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Bay Area the only California region where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable — what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
3 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
