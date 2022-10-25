Read full article on original website
Greater Gulf State Fair opens Friday: What you need to know
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels, and fun for everyone – the Greater Gulf State Fair is back for the 2022 season. Here’s what you need to know: The fair will operate from Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The gates for the fair Friday will open at 4 p.m. On Weekdays […]
Launch Entertainment to open 2nd Alabama location in Foley
Get ready for more fun than you’ll know what to do with—Launch Entertainment Trampoline Park is coming to Foley in 2023. Want the details? Read on. If you haven’t heard of Launch Entertainment, it’s a family entertainment center that offers tons of attractions. While its main draw is its wall-to-wall trampolines for hours of bouncing fun and tumbling practice, it also features bowling, laser tag, an arcade and a full restaurant and bar.
Dr. Trey Fellers discusses new pacifier that promotes natural oral development
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pacifiers can go a long way helping soothe babies, but they are not always a good thing. They sometimes can have a negative effect on babies’ mouths. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Trey Fellers to learn more about a new revolutionary pacifier that promotes natural oral development.
Exclusive: Jimmy Hall stops by the WKRG News 5 studio
Ahead of the worldwide release of his new album in Biloxi on Saturday, Jimmy Hall (part of the Wet Willie band) stopped by the WKRG News 5 studio.
6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama
It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
The Annual Magnolia Run in Magnolia Springs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Runners, walkers and those who enjoy the outdoors are sure to have a blast participating in the Magnolia Run, Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Services on Saturday, November 5 in Magnolia Springs, Alabama. The Magnolia Run is a 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run...
Elberta German Sausage Festival supporting Elberta VFD one link at a time
This weekend folks will be lining up in Elberta for the German Sausage Festival. It is the main fundraiser for the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department and for almost 50 years they have depended on one place to provide the sausages you can only get at the festival.
The Greater Gulf State Fair headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend: Halloween Edition
First up, we have the Greater Gulf State Fair and that is coming up on Friday in Mobile at The Fairgrounds, as the ticket office opens up at 4:00 PM. We already know what a great time The Greater Gulf State Fair is with the rides, the games, the animals, the vendors, and of course, my favorite part, the food. And don’t forget that Halloween is CW night at the Greater Gulf State Fair. I will be at The CW tent as we will be holding a costume contest from 5:30 till 7:00 PM with some great prizes. So, make your way on down to the Greater Gulf State Fair.
‘Tripledemic’ affects Mobile hospitals; professionals say this is only the beginning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Center for Disease Control, COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases have been increasing across the nation. Because of the increased amount of cases, health officials are calling this a “tripledemic.” Medical professionals in the Mobile area say the term “tripledemic” is accurate and that this is only the beginning […]
15 students in Mobile get an opportunity to ‘shop with a cop’ at Academy Sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Academy Sports in Mobile hosted a very special event Thursday as 15 students got a chance to shop with a cop. The sporting goods store teamed up with several law enforcement organizations to give away a total of $1,500 for students to go shopping. Each student...
Halloween Alternative Activities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Dr. Barchers shares tips on how you and your family can stay safe this Halloween. She gives tips on what to carry with you while trick or treating. Dr. Barchers also shares alternative activities to do on Halloween with your family. Interview provided by Lingokids. --- Download...
Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house
Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
Gulf Coast Waterfront Rescue locations in need of donations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waterfront Rescue Mission President Clay Romano and Waterfront of Mobile Director Jim Langston joined us on Studio10 to talk about a great need right now for donations. The Waterfront locations are in dire need of canned food and cash donations to help feed the less fortunate...
Fairhope Police look to solve speeding problems on Gayfer Ave.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police are warning drivers to slow down. “Gayfer Ave. is one of the highest areas that we write tickets in at this point. It is a major through area. A lot of cars use that to get to Greeno Rd. or to get from Greeno Rd. back out to Section […]
Mobile homeless camp cleared from underpass for inspection work
A homeless camp underneath Government Boulevard near I-65 has been cleared, so the state can clean up the camp and inspect the bridge.
Schools in Mobile County took part in worldwide literacy campaign, Read for the Record
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Schools around Mobile participated in Jumpstart’s worldwide reading literacy campaign, Read for the Record. Read for the Record is the world’s largest shared reading experience to celebrate and shine a light on early literacy. Students at Hutchens Elementary School dressed up in their dream...
When will Mobile’s Three Mile Creek Greenway grow? Soon, planners hope
Since 2017, the first section of Mobile’s Three Mile Creek Greenway has stood as a tantalizing taste of a grand vision: A recreational pathway that will someday give runners, walkers and cyclists a path connecting Langan Park and the nearby USA campus to downtown. Five years later, the wait...
Saraland boy is ‘King of the Road’ for Halloween
SARALAND, Ala (WKRG) — When 4-year-old Brantley Finch of Saraland goes trick or treating this year, he’s King of the Road. “It was a complete surprise for him, so it was cool. He was very happy,” said Brantley’s mother, Katlyn Finch. Using cardboard, paint, foam posters, wood, fishing lines, lights, coke bottles and aluminum foil, […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
