First up, we have the Greater Gulf State Fair and that is coming up on Friday in Mobile at The Fairgrounds, as the ticket office opens up at 4:00 PM. We already know what a great time The Greater Gulf State Fair is with the rides, the games, the animals, the vendors, and of course, my favorite part, the food. And don’t forget that Halloween is CW night at the Greater Gulf State Fair. I will be at The CW tent as we will be holding a costume contest from 5:30 till 7:00 PM with some great prizes. So, make your way on down to the Greater Gulf State Fair.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO