Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Greater Gulf State Fair opens Friday: What you need to know

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels, and fun for everyone – the Greater Gulf State Fair is back for the 2022 season. Here’s what you need to know: The fair will operate from Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The gates for the fair Friday will open at 4 p.m. On Weekdays […]
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Launch Entertainment to open 2nd Alabama location in Foley

Get ready for more fun than you’ll know what to do with—Launch Entertainment Trampoline Park is coming to Foley in 2023. Want the details? Read on. If you haven’t heard of Launch Entertainment, it’s a family entertainment center that offers tons of attractions. While its main draw is its wall-to-wall trampolines for hours of bouncing fun and tumbling practice, it also features bowling, laser tag, an arcade and a full restaurant and bar.
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama

It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Annual Magnolia Run in Magnolia Springs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Runners, walkers and those who enjoy the outdoors are sure to have a blast participating in the Magnolia Run, Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Services on Saturday, November 5 in Magnolia Springs, Alabama. The Magnolia Run is a 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run...
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
WKRG

The Greater Gulf State Fair headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend: Halloween Edition

First up, we have the Greater Gulf State Fair and that is coming up on Friday in Mobile at The Fairgrounds, as the ticket office opens up at 4:00 PM. We already know what a great time The Greater Gulf State Fair is with the rides, the games, the animals, the vendors, and of course, my favorite part, the food. And don’t forget that Halloween is CW night at the Greater Gulf State Fair. I will be at The CW tent as we will be holding a costume contest from 5:30 till 7:00 PM with some great prizes. So, make your way on down to the Greater Gulf State Fair.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Halloween Alternative Activities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Dr. Barchers shares tips on how you and your family can stay safe this Halloween. She gives tips on what to carry with you while trick or treating. Dr. Barchers also shares alternative activities to do on Halloween with your family. Interview provided by Lingokids. --- Download...
MOBILE, AL
denver7.com

Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house

Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Waterfront Rescue locations in need of donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waterfront Rescue Mission President Clay Romano and Waterfront of Mobile Director Jim Langston joined us on Studio10 to talk about a great need right now for donations. The Waterfront locations are in dire need of canned food and cash donations to help feed the less fortunate...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Saraland boy is ‘King of the Road’ for Halloween

SARALAND, Ala (WKRG) — When 4-year-old Brantley Finch of Saraland goes trick or treating this year, he’s King of the Road. “It was a complete surprise for him, so it was cool. He was very happy,” said Brantley’s mother, Katlyn Finch. Using cardboard, paint, foam posters, wood, fishing lines, lights, coke bottles and aluminum foil, […]
SARALAND, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE

