After a long streak of flat weeks, crypto markets appeared to unfreeze. Block-owned Cash App also expanded its crypto features. Crypto markets unthawed this week for the first time in six consecutive weeks. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 8% over the past seven days and trades for $20,718 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko. Ethereum (ETH) had a stronger rally, up 24% over the week to $1,613 at the start of the weekend.

3 HOURS AGO