The usage restrictions of Bitcoin (BTC), which are largely due to its architecture, have been continuously questioned. The king coin had previously mostly been used as a store of value, but thanks to recent improvements, it is now being used in other ways and through different channels. Recently, Cash App announced that users could now transfer and receive Bitcoin utilizing the Lightning network. Bitcoin Product Lead for Cash App Michael Rihani tweeted the news, and the platform’s help page corroborated it.

2 DAYS AGO