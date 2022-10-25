Read full article on original website
Ethereum whale wallet not active for 6+ years has this news for you
The last 24 hours have been marked by a series of interesting activities for the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH]. According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, during an intraday trading session on 25 October, an Ethereum whales address that had previously been inactive for over six years moved $22.2 million worth of ETH to an empty wallet.
Ethereum Classic [ETC] flips bias to bullish, can traders look to buy a pullback?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic jumped above the short-term range highs at $24.3. A gap in the charts, if filled, could present a buying opportunity. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has laboured underneath the...
This Cash App update helps BTC trade, but here’s the how of it all
The usage restrictions of Bitcoin (BTC), which are largely due to its architecture, have been continuously questioned. The king coin had previously mostly been used as a store of value, but thanks to recent improvements, it is now being used in other ways and through different channels. Recently, Cash App announced that users could now transfer and receive Bitcoin utilizing the Lightning network. Bitcoin Product Lead for Cash App Michael Rihani tweeted the news, and the platform’s help page corroborated it.
Is Bitcoin still ‘worth buying’ as it sheds some of its gains
Since it reclaimed its psychological $20,000 price mark a few days ago, Bitcoin’s [BTC] price went ahead to touch highs that were last touched several weeks ago. According to data from Santiment, the leading coin traded for as high as $20,770 during trading sessions on 26 October. However, as...
Monero [XMR] fails to escape lower range- Answering your ‘why’
Monero [XMR] bulls managed to achieve a 9% upside in the last seven days. However, this is a relatively low upside compared to the gains that some top coins garnered during the same time. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Monero (XMR) Monero’s latest upside was less enthusiastic compared...
ETH liquidations in last 24 hours will make you rethink your trading decision
Holders of the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] were the most impressed as the price of the cryptocurrency asset surged by over 15% during the intraday session on 26 October. Data from Santiment revealed that ETH traded for as high as $1,589 per coin for the first time since 15 June.
Bitcoin Cash retests a support zone as bulls look to push prices above…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Although the higher timeframe market structure was bearish, a move upward could materialize for Bitcoin Cash. The $110 region has been an area to watch out for in the...
Dogecoin surges 40% within a week, pullback to this area can soon materialize
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. A sudden rally materialized in the past couple of days for Dogecoin. While the structure was bullish at press time, watch out for a break of this support zone...
Bitcoin [BTC]: You have a cause to laugh if you hold the king coin
Increased trading activity in the last 24 hours caused the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], to reclaim its psychological $20,000 price mark. The last time the king coin traded at this price level was on 4 October, when it exchanged hands at $20,336. According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing,...
Litecoin [LTC] outperformed Bitcoin [BTC] in this factor
Amidst the current bearish market condition, Litecoin which is often referred to as the silver to Bitcoin’s gold didn’t fail to bring joy to its investors. The altcoin registered massive gains over the last seven days. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Litecoin for 2023-24 More good...
BNB investors should consider these metrics before cutting losses
BNB’s popularity in the crypto industry was yet again proven recently after the altcoin made it to the list of ‘Most Visited Coins’ by Cryptorank.io. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for BNB for 2023-24 Not only this, but several developments also happened in the BNB ecosystem...
BAYC and MAYC register a surge in trading volume, thanks to…
BAYC and MAYC, top-performing NFTs built by Yuga Labs, faced difficulties over the past few months due to the ongoing bear market. However, with the growth of ETH’s prices in the past week, BAYC and MAYC have also moved northwards. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for APE for 2022-2023...
Will XRP holders see 176% rally this time after ‘golden cross’ formation
Ripple’s move against SEC continues to create headlines. Irrespective of the outcome, XRP holders haven’t stopped supporting the altcoin. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for XRP for 2022-2023. Ripple’s native token, XRP immensely suffered amidst the ongoing trial that began in December 2020. But it looks like...
Chiliz [CHZ]: A change in market structure, cautiously bullish traders, and…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Can World Cup high spur Chiliz on towards new heights?. Stiff resistance levels are ahead for CHZ, but a bullish Bitcoin can help Chiliz break above these. The...
Bitcoin Profit: Unlocking new financial possibilities through crypto
Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have undoubtedly dominated the news over the past two years. As the global pandemic provided an ideal setting for cryptocurrencies to shine, the crypto industry is expected to have one billion users by the end of 2022, indicating that people’s desire to invest in cryptocurrencies is ever-growing.
ALGO holders can take a look at these metrics to avoid losses
The decentralized network Algorand was created to address the Blockchain Trilemma of simultaneously achieving speed, security, and decentralization. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus technique is used by Algorand, and all ALGO holders get validator rewards. Lately, the Algorand chain had been witnessing a spike in the Total Value Locked (TVL). A pointer to the fact that the Decentralised Finance Applications (Defi dApps) had been seeing an increase in their total value.
Ethereum Classic: Forecasting ETC’s potential to revive from this support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic [ETC] exhibited its reversal tendencies from its 200 EMA. The altcoin marked a slight uptrend in its funding rates over the last few days. After a relatively...
XRP posts gains of 5% and here’s where you can buy
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP showed strong buying pressure in the past two weeks. Momentum also favored the bulls. The crypto market experienced a quick surge over the past trading day and XRP...
Should Cardano [ADA] investors be wary of FTX’s likely listing
The Cardano community is up again with excitement. And, surprisingly, the price factor isn’t the reason. While many analysts are supporting the ADA maximalists in their celebration, there are some who seem to be relying more on the cautionary approach. Consider this, for instance, according to BitBoy Crypto (famous...
BNB investors can expect some good days ahead if the following come through…
Binance’s (BNB) recently-launched Binance Oracle received quite a bit of popularity as several new projects joined the program. In fact, according to the crypto-exchange’s latest tweet, 10 new projects on the BNB Chain have joined the early-bird program. Binance Oracle is a data service supplied by the company...
