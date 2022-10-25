(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) jumping 10.14% to $11.40 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 2.87% to $11,102.45. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO