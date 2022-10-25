Read full article on original website
S&P 500 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 6.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:21 EST on Friday, 28 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,893.67. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2029131000, 9.11% below its average volume of 2232626074.7. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
EUR/GBP Falls By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 2.61% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Sunday, 30 October, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.668% up from its 52-week low and 7.027% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 12.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,817.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 360067343, 5% below its average volume of...
CBOE Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.89% for the last session’s close. At 15:29 EST on Friday, 28 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.05. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.3% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $26.94 and 5.85% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $27.67.
NYSE FANG Bearish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.33% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:26 EST on Friday, 28 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,463.40. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.84% up from its 52-week low and 0.1% down from its 52-week high.
NeuroMetrix Stock Went Down By Over 38% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 38.71% in 21 sessions from $2.79 to $1.71 at 11:23 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.63% to $10,792.67, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NeuroMetrix’s...
IBOVESPA Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:28 EST on Friday, 28 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $114,014.16. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.68% up from its 52-week low and 6.26% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
FibroGen Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 29.16% in 21 sessions from $13.27 at 2022-10-03, to $17.14 at 15:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2.6% to $11,073.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. FibroGen’s...
Palladium Futures Over 18% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 18.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:52 EST on Friday, 28 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,901.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1681, 99.99% below its average volume of 5931837605.22. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Genworth Financial Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) rose by a staggering 29.58% in 21 sessions from $3.55 to $4.60 at 20:36 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.26% to $14,569.90, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
JD.com Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.25% in 21 sessions from $52.04 at 2022-10-04, to $37.86 at 20:26 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.87% to $11,102.45, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
NIO Slips As Economic And Political Issues Mount In China: 32% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid by a staggering 32.43% in 21 sessions from $14.77 to $9.98 at 10:25 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.26% to $14,569.90, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nio’s last close...
Stock Gains Drag DXY Down To An October Low And EUR/USD Up To Parity, According to SocGen: 2% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The US Dollar Index (DXY), which saw an impressive increase in the S&P 500 (+1.6%), is now vulnerable. Societe Generale economists report that the EUR/USD currency pair is on track to reach parity. FXStreet reported that the majority of flattening in recent weeks has been in the...
Platinum Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15994, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098411.68. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
GBP/USD Sellers Remain Unconvinced: Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After welcoming bears from the previous day’s monthly top, GBP/USD is unable to protect them while making rounds at 1.1570 for Friday’s Asian session. FXStreet reported the broad US dollar recovery was accompanied by a lack of positive headlines from Britain to remind the sellers. The Fed’s most preferred inflation gauge for September, the US Core PCE Price Index, appears to have slowed the quotes latest movements.
EUR/USD And EUR/CHF To Decline By A Similar Level, According to HSBC: EUR/CHF Jumps By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/CHF will ignore developments in Switzerland. According to economists from HSBC, this will affect the EUR/CHF movement in the future. EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:07 EST on Friday, 28 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF is set...
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.27% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) jumping 9.27% to $3.90 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 2.87% to $11,102.45. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s last close was $3.57, 51.82% under its 52-week high of $7.41. About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The...
Carnival Stock Jumps By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) jumped by a staggering 29.78% in 21 sessions from $6.85 to $8.89 at 15:51 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.44% to $14,780.25, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Carnival’s last close...
Pinterest Already 7% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Pinterest‘s pre-market value is already 7.35% up. Pinterest’s last close was $21.89, 66.83% below its 52-week high of $66.00. The last session, NYSE ended with Pinterest (PINS) falling 0.68% to $21.89. NYSE jumped 0.26% to $14,569.90,...
WTI Crude Oil Takes Off: 4% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 4.06% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $88.60. If we can break above the high of the day, one would think that we probably go looking toward the 200-Day EMA, currently sitting right around the $92 level.
