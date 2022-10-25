Read full article on original website
In The Near-term, Natural Gas Futures Look May See Additional Gains: 16% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 16.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:51 EST on Friday, 28 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.70. Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, open interest rose for the third session in a row on Thursday, this time by just 54 contracts. On the other hand, volume went down for the second consecutive day, now by nearly 25K contracts.
Silver Futures Is 7% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 7.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Silver (SI) is $19.42. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 6501, 99.99% below its average volume of 16310777978.22. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Lumber Futures Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 10.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Lumber (LBS) is $467.40. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 132, 99.99% below its average volume of 23132251.66. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Falls By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 15.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:04 EST on Friday, 28 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,951.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 36, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982710994.11. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15994, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098411.68. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Went Down By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) slid by a staggering 17.93% in 5 sessions from $16.38 to $13.44 at 16:08 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.44% to $14,780.25, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Cliffs...
EUR/GBP Falls After ECB And Flirts With A Weekly Low: 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After the European Central Bank’s policy announcement, the EUR/GBP exchange edged lower in the mid-European session. It then fell to the 0.8650 area for a new weekly low. FXStreet confirmed that the ECB raised interest rates by 75 bps in October, as expected. This was to...
USD/CHF Retreats From Weekly Resistance Line Towards 200-SMA Retest: 2% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF bears take control of the market as prices fall below 0.9900 and around 0.9885 at press time. This is due to buyers being pushed back by Friday’s Asian session, where the resistance line, which has been in place for one week, pushing back sellers. The 200-SMA was used to hint at recovery the day before.
S&P 500 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 6.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:21 EST on Friday, 28 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,893.67. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2029131000, 9.11% below its average volume of 2232626074.7. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
The AUD/USD Risk-on Impulse Remains Solid: 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – As investors wait for the US Gross Domestic Product data, the AUD/USD pair has been displaying volatile moves between 0.6484 and 0.6500 in the Asian session. After achieving a new three-week high of 0.6511, the asset now faces a correction due to an increase in investors’ risk appetite.
IBOVESPA Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:28 EST on Friday, 28 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $114,014.16. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.68% up from its 52-week low and 6.26% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
EUR/JPY Jumps By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 3.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.37. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.652% up from its 52-week low and 1.343% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Went Up By Over 33% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) jumped by a staggering 33.85% in 10 sessions from $5.17 at 2022-10-13, to $6.92 at 14:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
USD/CHF Bullish By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.099% up from its 52-week low and 2.277% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
USD/CAD Will Move Towards The 1.4000 Mark, According to MUFG: 1% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Attempts to price in a Fed pivot have gathered pace after a smaller-than-expected hike from the Bank of Canada (BoC). Nevertheless, economists from MUFG Bank anticipate that the USD/CAD pair will reach 1.40 because the BoC’s dovish surprise is not likely to have any implications for Federal Reserve.
EUR/JPY Bulls Keep Above 146.00, Despite BOJ’s Inaction: 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY remains mildly bid above 146.00, despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) induced volatility while bracing for the fifth consecutive weekly run-up during Friday. FXStreet reported that the BOJ matched wide market forecasts by keeping its benchmark rate at -0.1% and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) practice to defending the 10-year Japanese Government Bond yields (JGBs) near 0.0%. It should, however, be noted that the Japanese central bank also cited expectations of economic recovery despite mentioning the broad fears, which could have challenged the EUR/JPY buyers.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...
NYSE FANG Bearish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.33% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:26 EST on Friday, 28 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,463.40. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.84% up from its 52-week low and 0.1% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,243.33. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its 52-week low and 18.7% down from its 52-week high.
USD/JPY Could Climb To The 160 Level, According to BofA: 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – How will USD/JPY perform in the future? Bank of America economists believe the pair may reach 160 levels. USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.88% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $145.93. What is next for USD/JPY? Economists...
