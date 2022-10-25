ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In The Near-term, Natural Gas Futures Look May See Additional Gains: 16% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 16.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:51 EST on Friday, 28 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.70. Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, open interest rose for the third session in a row on Thursday, this time by just 54 contracts. On the other hand, volume went down for the second consecutive day, now by nearly 25K contracts.
Silver Futures Is 7% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 7.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Silver (SI) is $19.42. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 6501, 99.99% below its average volume of 16310777978.22. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Lumber Futures Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 10.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Lumber (LBS) is $467.40. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 132, 99.99% below its average volume of 23132251.66. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Falls By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 15.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:04 EST on Friday, 28 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,951.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 36, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982710994.11. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15994, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098411.68. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P 500 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 6.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:21 EST on Friday, 28 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,893.67. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2029131000, 9.11% below its average volume of 2232626074.7. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
The AUD/USD Risk-on Impulse Remains Solid: 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – As investors wait for the US Gross Domestic Product data, the AUD/USD pair has been displaying volatile moves between 0.6484 and 0.6500 in the Asian session. After achieving a new three-week high of 0.6511, the asset now faces a correction due to an increase in investors’ risk appetite.
IBOVESPA Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:28 EST on Friday, 28 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $114,014.16. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.68% up from its 52-week low and 6.26% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
EUR/JPY Jumps By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 3.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.37. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.652% up from its 52-week low and 1.343% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Went Up By Over 33% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) jumped by a staggering 33.85% in 10 sessions from $5.17 at 2022-10-13, to $6.92 at 14:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
USD/CHF Bullish By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.099% up from its 52-week low and 2.277% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
EUR/JPY Bulls Keep Above 146.00, Despite BOJ’s Inaction: 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY remains mildly bid above 146.00, despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) induced volatility while bracing for the fifth consecutive weekly run-up during Friday. FXStreet reported that the BOJ matched wide market forecasts by keeping its benchmark rate at -0.1% and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) practice to defending the 10-year Japanese Government Bond yields (JGBs) near 0.0%. It should, however, be noted that the Japanese central bank also cited expectations of economic recovery despite mentioning the broad fears, which could have challenged the EUR/JPY buyers.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...
NYSE FANG Bearish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.33% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:26 EST on Friday, 28 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,463.40. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.84% up from its 52-week low and 0.1% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,243.33. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its 52-week low and 18.7% down from its 52-week high.

