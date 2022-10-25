ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coffee Futures Went Down By Over 21% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 21.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Coffee (KC) is $177.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1467, 91.14% below its average volume of 16574.36. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P 500 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 6.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:21 EST on Friday, 28 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,893.67. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2029131000, 9.11% below its average volume of 2232626074.7. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 2.6% for the last session’s close. At 15:30 EST on Friday, 28 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,073.64. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 2936023000, 51.95% below its average volume of 6111369398.65. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
GBP/EUR Is 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.07% for the last 10 sessions. At 15:11 EST on Sunday, 30 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.731% up from its 52-week low and 4.422% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.66% for the last session’s close. At 15:24 EST on Friday, 28 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,863.06. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.56% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $15,411.00 and 6.13% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,833.30.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,243.33. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its 52-week low and 18.7% down from its 52-week high.
JD.com Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.25% in 21 sessions from $52.04 at 2022-10-04, to $37.86 at 20:26 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.87% to $11,102.45, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Platinum Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15994, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098411.68. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
FibroGen Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 29.16% in 21 sessions from $13.27 at 2022-10-03, to $17.14 at 15:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2.6% to $11,073.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. FibroGen’s...
The AUD/USD Risk-on Impulse Remains Solid: 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – As investors wait for the US Gross Domestic Product data, the AUD/USD pair has been displaying volatile moves between 0.6484 and 0.6500 in the Asian session. After achieving a new three-week high of 0.6511, the asset now faces a correction due to an increase in investors’ risk appetite.
NYSE FANG Bearish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.33% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:26 EST on Friday, 28 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,463.40. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.84% up from its 52-week low and 0.1% down from its 52-week high.
Genworth Financial Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) rose by a staggering 29.58% in 21 sessions from $3.55 to $4.60 at 20:36 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.26% to $14,569.90, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
GBP/USD Sellers Remain Unconvinced: Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – After welcoming bears from the previous day’s monthly top, GBP/USD is unable to protect them while making rounds at 1.1570 for Friday’s Asian session. FXStreet reported the broad US dollar recovery was accompanied by a lack of positive headlines from Britain to remind the sellers. The Fed’s most preferred inflation gauge for September, the US Core PCE Price Index, appears to have slowed the quotes latest movements.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Jumps By 23% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) rose by a staggering 23.08% in 10 sessions from $1.04 to $1.28 at 20:51 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.55% to $14,795.63, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Lumber Futures Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 10.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Lumber (LBS) is $467.40. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 132, 99.99% below its average volume of 23132251.66. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...

