Palladium Futures Over 18% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 18.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:52 EST on Friday, 28 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,901.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1681, 99.99% below its average volume of 5931837605.22. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
FAT Brands Stock Is 17% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) jumped by a staggering 17.99% in 5 sessions from $6.78 at 17.99, to $8.00 at 20:39 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.63% to $10,792.67, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
FibroGen Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 29.16% in 21 sessions from $13.27 at 2022-10-03, to $17.14 at 15:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2.6% to $11,073.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. FibroGen’s...
Genworth Financial Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) rose by a staggering 29.58% in 21 sessions from $3.55 to $4.60 at 20:36 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.26% to $14,569.90, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Went Down By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) slid by a staggering 17.93% in 5 sessions from $16.38 to $13.44 at 16:08 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.44% to $14,780.25, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Cliffs...
GBP/USD Sellers Remain Unconvinced: Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After welcoming bears from the previous day’s monthly top, GBP/USD is unable to protect them while making rounds at 1.1570 for Friday’s Asian session. FXStreet reported the broad US dollar recovery was accompanied by a lack of positive headlines from Britain to remind the sellers. The Fed’s most preferred inflation gauge for September, the US Core PCE Price Index, appears to have slowed the quotes latest movements.
EUR/GBP Falls After ECB And Flirts With A Weekly Low: 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After the European Central Bank’s policy announcement, the EUR/GBP exchange edged lower in the mid-European session. It then fell to the 0.8650 area for a new weekly low. FXStreet confirmed that the ECB raised interest rates by 75 bps in October, as expected. This was to...
Platinum Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15994, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098411.68. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,243.33. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its 52-week low and 18.7% down from its 52-week high.
VeriSign Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) jumped 9.17% to $202.82 at 15:15 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.63% to $10,792.67, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Went Up By Over 39% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) jumped by a staggering 39.74% in 21 sessions from $11.4 at 2022-10-03, to $15.93 at 14:42 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.63% to $10,792.67, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.66% for the last session’s close. At 15:24 EST on Friday, 28 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,863.06. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.56% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $15,411.00 and 6.13% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,833.30.
GBP/EUR Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 2.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:11 EST on Sunday, 30 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.657% up from its 52-week low and 4.488% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Aurora Cannabis Stock Jumps By 23% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) rose by a staggering 23.08% in 10 sessions from $1.04 to $1.28 at 20:51 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.55% to $14,795.63, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
The AUD/USD Risk-on Impulse Remains Solid: 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – As investors wait for the US Gross Domestic Product data, the AUD/USD pair has been displaying volatile moves between 0.6484 and 0.6500 in the Asian session. After achieving a new three-week high of 0.6511, the asset now faces a correction due to an increase in investors’ risk appetite.
NIO Slips As Economic And Political Issues Mount In China: 32% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid by a staggering 32.43% in 21 sessions from $14.77 to $9.98 at 10:25 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.26% to $14,569.90, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nio’s last close...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 12.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,817.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 360067343, 5% below its average volume of...
Less Than Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, VerifyMe Is Up By 9%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and VerifyMe‘s pre-market value is already 9.17% up. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.09, 74.53% below its 52-week high of $4.28. The last session, NASDAQ ended with VerifyMe (VRME) dropping 5.22% to $1.09. NASDAQ slid 1.63% to $10,792.67,...
IBOVESPA Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:28 EST on Friday, 28 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $114,014.16. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.68% up from its 52-week low and 6.26% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
VeriSign Stock Was Up By 9.15% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VeriSign rising 9.15% to $202.79 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.87% to $11,102.45, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. VeriSign’s last close...
