Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
franklinis.com
5 Festive Halloween Events in Franklin!
Activities, Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Out & About. It’s almost Halloween! Luckily, Franklin isn’t short on fun festivities for this Halloweekend. From pumpkin patches and hayrides to costume contests and haunted walking tours, there is something for everyone to get into the spooky spirit!. Learn more about...
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Buena Vista District Building Reopens
NASHVILLE, TN — The congregation of the Hopewell Baptist Church will return to worship at 10:00 a.m. in their Historic building on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The return to the building also marks the 108th anniversary of this historic congregation. Founded in 1914, as an offshoot of the Mt....
franklinis.com
Franklin’s Haunted History
We all know that Franklin is largely known for the Battle of Franklin in 1864, but what many aren’t aware of is how many spirits still linger at these historic sites. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to buckle in for a few ghost stories as well as some lessons on this town’s history with three of the most haunted locations in Franklin.
Tullahoma Chamber Names Christmas Parade Grand Marshals
The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week the Grand Marshals of the 66th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade. Tullahoma residences Louis and Ann Baldwin will head the parade sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive on December 2, 2022. The announcement came during the October Chamber Coffee. Trent McNabb made the...
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
WKRN
Titans linebacker David Long Jr. visits Brown’s Chapel Elementary School
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans linebacker David Long Jr. visits Take A Titan 2 School winner Kyler Booker at Brown’s Chapel Elementary School this week!. Booker is a 3rd grader at Brown’s Chapel and was one of News 2 winners for the Take A Titan 2 School contents. This week, the whole school joined in on the fun! Booker and Long got to play an awesome game of 4-square and even got the school’s teachers to join in on the fun.
visitfranklin.com
7 Scrumptious Spots for Southern Soul Food in Franklin, Tennessee
No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
wgnsradio.com
Families of Crash Victims to Honor Loved Ones at Rock Springs Middle School
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) This Sunday (10/30/22) at 2:00 p.m., families and friends of traffic crash victims, Rutherford County elected officials, Families for Safe Streets advocates, and community members will gather at Rock Springs Middle School for the presentation of a plaque in honor of Nate Isbell and all traffic crash victims in Middle Tennessee. The event will call for more action to prevent these fatalities, accountability for those involved, and more compassion for victims and their families.
franklinis.com
Gaylord Opryland To Host Two Final Seasonal Hiring Events this Week for A Country Christmas
NASHVILLE, TN (October 26, 2022)—Gaylord Opryland Resort is holding two final hiring events this week to fill seasonal holiday positions in preparation for its 39th annual A Country Christmas celebration with the return of the event’s signature attraction, ICE!. In addition, the resort is hiring for full- or part-time positions in other key operational departments.
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
visitsumnertn.com
Five Brunch Options in Sumner County
You’ll thank us a brunch for this brunch guide! Sumner County has endless delicious restaurants; however, we have brunch on our minds and hope you do too! We encourage visitors to go check out local favorite restaurants while you are here. We know that you’ll love them as much as we do!
williamsonhomepage.com
CoolSprings Galleria welcomes new restaurants and retailers ahead of holiday season
Franklin's CoolSprings Galleria has announced a variety of news restaurants and retailers ahead of the 2022 holiday season. Nori Japan is located in the food court and offers dishes prepared fresh daily with the finest ingredients. Incorporating tepanyaki cooking allows them to deliver healthy and unique Japanese dishes that burst with flavor. The combination of delicious tasting dishes at an exceptional value is what makes Nori Japan stand apart from other fast-food restaurants.
WSMV
‘Leslie was such a man of deep faith’: Leslie Jordan remembered by Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tributes poured in Monday for the late, great Leslie Jordan. The Tennessee-born actor, writer and entertainer died in Los Angeles at the age of 67. His agent said he had a medical emergency while driving. Some in Middle Tennessee said he was an icon and inspiration.
Nashville Cafe Closing Its Doors To Become New Event Venue
The shop will close as a cafe at the end of the year.
Luxury home sales on the rise in Davidson, Williamson counties
Some Middle Tennessee experts told News 2 there is currently a seasonal slowdown happening when it comes to home buying.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
WSMV
Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Thrillist
14 Completely Free Things to Do in Nashville
There are so many cool things to do in Nashville, but sadly most of them require cold hard cash to experience. Fortunately for you, however, Nashville is also filled with all sorts of cost-free activities ranging from music to art to history tours. Check out the options below any time you’re looking to spend some time without dipping into your savings.
WSMV
Overflowing trash at Bellevue apartment complex disturbing for residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At one Bellevue apartment complex, some say trash dumpsters have been full and overflowing for weeks and they’re waiting on the complex to take action. The large garbage piles are by the entrance of Aventura Bellevue apartments and the trash can be seen from the...
AdWeek
WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
Comments / 0