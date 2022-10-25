Read full article on original website
Engineering firm developer Mobbil goes green in Koreatown
Investor Shahram Shamsian and engineering firm Mobbil filed an application Oct. 27 to build a 109-unit apartment building with the working name Arapahoe Apartments near the Pico-Union and Koreatown neighborhoods. The application filed with Los Angeles’ City Planning Department proposes a five-story building at 957, 961, 963, 965 and 967...
Facing YIMBY suit, Burbank approves Pickwick Bowl project
For months, an Orange County developer has been locked in a battle with neighborhood opponents and the Burbank City Council over a proposal to transform the Pickwick Bowl, a decades-old bowling alley, into a major townhome development. On Tuesday, after facing a YIMBY lawsuit that’s based on the same state...
Ventus Group revamps plans for housing near USC
Ventus Group has twice gone back to the drawing board for its block-long student housing development near USC – and now expects a third time to be the charm. The Irvine-based developer has once again revamped plans for its Exposition Point complex at 3900 South Figueroa Street, across from Exposition Park, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
Serial entrepreneur drops $6.3M on Winnetka home
The man behind Bonobos, Trunk Club and Tecovas is the new owner of a lakefront Winnetka property. Brian Spaly, currently the executive chairman at Tecovas, a cowboy and Western-style boot company, purchased the home on Whitebridge Lane under an LLC for $6.3 million last month, according to records. The deal...
Claremont Issues six-month moratorium on renter evictions
The city of Claremont has approved a six-month moratorium on tenant evictions after calls to strengthen rent protections. The east Los Angeles County city unanimously approved two moratorium ordinances, including an urgency measure effective immediately, the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported. Both ordinances prevent landlords from evicting tenants for the...
Builder’s remedy could allow thousands of new homes in California
Home developers stymied by regulations in California are roaring through a legal loophole known as the builder’s remedy – with cities and slow-growth groups preparing to push back. Developers employed the little-known legal tactic this fall for thousands of apartments planned in Santa Monica and Redondo Beach after...
Laguna Beach home connected to timeshare mogul asks $40M
A bluffside home in Laguna Beach tied to timeshare mogul Stephen Cloobeck has listed for $39.7 million. The 9,300-square-foot estate has hit the market at 11 Montage Way at the Montage Laguna Beach resort, the Orange County Register reported. It’s among 13 private resort homes with access to concierge, housekeeping...
Azusa Pacific University sells apartments for $81M
Azusa Pacific University has cashed out of a three-building San Gabriel Valley residential portfolio near its main campus in an $81 million deal. The properties, collectively called the Alosta Portfolio, contain a total of 316 apartments. The package, with the addresses of 1000, 1130, 1150, 1160,1170 Alosta Avenue in Azusa, sits on a 10.7-acre lot just a few blocks from the university’s main campus at 901 East Alosta Avenue.
Tesla signs up for 60K sf warehouse in Costa Mesa
Tesla has leased a 59,500-square-foot warehouse in Costa Mesa, its largest footprint in Orange County to date. The Austin, Texas-based EV carmaker leased the industrial building at 3565 Cadillac Avenue, the Orange County Business Journal reported. Terms of the lease were not disclosed. The two-year lease marks its third and...
Pustilnikov strikes again with ‘builder’s remedy’ in Beverly Hills
After Santa Monica failed to present the state with a new housing plan in time, developers flocked to submit a flurry of so-called “builder’s remedy” projects. Under state law, these projects do not require any approval from city council or planning commissions: in other words, they, in theory, get an automatic greenlight if 20 percent of the units are classified as affordable.
Condo once owned by Matthew Perry for sale with 30% markup
A pricey condo once owned by sitcom star Matthew Perry has come on the market, with a big price increase since the last time it sold barely a year ago. Penthouse 40 at 1 West Century Drive in Los Angeles recently listed at $28 million. That’s a 29 percent boost from when Perry sold it during the summer of 2021 for $21.6 million.
Mother of murder victim sues Ahaheim landlord
The mother of a man allegedly murdered by a co-worker has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Pence Wealth Management and Advanced Real Estate Services. Wendy Cuomo sued the Newport Beach-based wealth management firm and the Irvine-based landlord following the April 19 stabbing death of her son, Griffin Robert Cuomo, alongside roommate Jonathan Andrew Bahm at their apartment near Angel Stadium, the Orange County Register reported.
