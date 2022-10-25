Read full article on original website
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Three quick and easy air fryer recipes
In my kitchen, convenience is key when deciding what I eat. Especially on school nights with minimal time to spare, finding a way to produce a healthy, tasty and, most importantly, quick source of food is crucial. Recently, with the aid of my air fryer, I’ve adapted a few classic...
This post has been updated since its initial 05/03/22 publish date. As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very larg...
If your goal is to lose weight fast, it’s vital to do so healthily, which involves regular exercise, consistent sleep, ample hydration, and most importantly, a well-balanced diet. Protein is an essential nutrient to support your overall health and weight loss specifically, so we checked in with health experts to learn more about one great source of protein you can replace red meat with in your diet (to better support your heart health as well). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
As an expert in the food industry, I compared the flavors of store-bought marinara from Classico, Newman's Own, Primal Kitchen, Barilla, and Rao's.
During these hard times when inflation is running prices up to unfathomable heights, consumers are smart to shop at warehouse clubs like Sam's Club to help maximize savings. Dollar Tree: 5...
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
While apples are available in supermarkets 365 days a year, we tend to associate them with the autumn season, and recipe developer Jessica Morone from Jess Loves Baking states that "I don't think there's anything better in the fall then fresh apple fritters." She describes these fritters as resembling "crispy little donuts chock-full of apples," and remarks that this particular recipe is both delicious and easy. Plus, from start to finish, these apple fritters are quick to make, taking less them 30 minutes to prep and cook.
It doesn't have to be a special occasion to enjoy this delicious shredded chicken tinga. Recipe developer Stephanie Rapone re-invented this mouth-watering recipe, inspired by the traditional Mexican dish, tinga de pollo. It's usually served with tostadas, but would also be delish inside tacos, burritos, and more. "The sauce is rich, and has the flavor of the chicken all through it with a smoky cooked-all-day richness," she says.
Mississippi Pot Roast is maybe the best pot roast out there. I can’t say for sure because I haven’t had all of the pot roasts in existence, but suffice it to say it’s really really good. So good, in fact, that we’ve also turned it into Mississippi Chicken and Mississippi Chicken Pot Pie. So I thought, let’s give it one more twist — let’s take that oh-so-flavorful pepperoncini-kissed pot roast and make a full meal out of it… with noodles! So here you have it — Mississippi Beef Noodles — a full and hearty comfort food meal made in the magic of your crockpot.
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Whether it's canned or cooked fresh, corned beef can be prepared in a variety of ways. Some people prefer to eat corned beef alongside cabbage and potatoes for their St. Patrick's Day celebrations, while others enjoy having it between two slices of rye bread and topping it with mustard. If breakfast is more your thing, you can always have some corned beef hash alongside some eggs and toast. But have you ever noticed that corned beef doesn't really taste like traditional corn?
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
