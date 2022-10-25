Read full article on original website
WMTW
Scarborough library expansion referendum draws support, opposition
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough voters will decide on a $12.9 million expansion of the Scarborough Public Library in a referendum on Election Day, Nov. 8. Proponents of the referendum say that the expansion, which would bring the library from nearly 13,000 square feet up to 35,000, would fix much needed spacing issues in a library that is one of the smallest in the state per capita for the community it serves.
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome
Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
NECN
Maine School Closes for Deep Clean After Sickness Sweeps Through
In a development that is reminiscent of the first part of the pandemic, a high school in Maine was closed for a deep clean because so many people there were sick. After a meeting on Thursday night, preceded by 21% of school students and staff being absent on Wednesday, the school board in Cape Elizabeth decided that the best course of action to keep the school population healthy would be to close the high school school on Friday.
mainepublic.org
Repeat contaminators could lose access to recycling services in Biddeford
The city of Biddeford can now revoke recycling services from residents who repeatedly contaminate their recycling bins with trash. Under an ordinance passed earlier this month, households will get two warnings if the city finds non-recyclable items in a recycle bin. On the third violation within 12 months, the city will no longer collect their recycling each week.
WMTW
Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 27, 2022 — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
Long Creek workers used housing meant for girls during staffing crunch, documents show
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Documents obtained by NEWSCENTER Maine show a building designated for female juveniles at Long Creek Youth Development Center was used as a rest stop for employees. Publicly available information published by the jail show no girls have stayed at the home this year. Some employees...
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
bowdoinorient.com
Governor Janet Mills rallies support in Brunswick
To speak about her policy goals with Brunswick residents and Bowdoin students and rally their support, Gov. Janet Mills stopped at the Town Mall as part of her re-election campaign trail on Sunday. Following a speech from the governor herself, attendees ventured into downtown Brunswick to canvass on her behalf.
This Maine Food Truck Offers People (& Their Pets!) a One-of-a-Kind Food Experience
If you are looking for a good spot to stop at to fill up your munchie craving, you have to try Mow's Munchies. Mow's Munchies is a mobile food trailer that provides fresh, made to order food for not only humans.. Kate Dargie is part owner with her business partner...
lpgasmagazine.com
Dead River expands operations in Maine
Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
WMTW
Bullet, shell casing found outside Maine middle school
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A bullet and shell casing found outside a Maine middle school kept students indoors for several hours. Officials say the live ammunition and the shell casing were found outside Cape Elizabeth Middle School. According to police, a 9-year-old student at Pond Cove Elementary School brought...
Lewiston Man Handing Out Over 6,000 King-Size Candy Bars for Halloween
If you've heard of Peter Geiger - you think one of two things. You either think, 'Oh, that's the amazing Editor in Chief of the Maine, Farmers' Almanac.' OR you think, 'Holy cow! Peter is the house that hands out king-size candy bars for Halloween!'. He's both. Covid has made...
WMTW
Saco superintendent named state School Superintendent of the Year
SACO, Maine — The Saco superintendent has been named School Superintendent of the Year. Jeremy Ray was recognized at a Saco school board gathering on Wednesday. The title is awarded by the Maine Department of Education and the Maine School Superintendent Association. Administrators say Ray is an expert on...
high-profile.com
Landry/French Hires Lyons
Scarborough, ME – Landry/French Construction recently announced the hiring of Justin Lyons as project executive. Lyons has 25 years of experience in commercial construction that includes a variety of roles throughout his career including preconstruction, estimating, project management, and operations. He brings significant industry experience in large-scale healthcare, higher education, and commercial construction projects.
