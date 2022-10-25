ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Scarborough library expansion referendum draws support, opposition

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough voters will decide on a $12.9 million expansion of the Scarborough Public Library in a referendum on Election Day, Nov. 8. Proponents of the referendum say that the expansion, which would bring the library from nearly 13,000 square feet up to 35,000, would fix much needed spacing issues in a library that is one of the smallest in the state per capita for the community it serves.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome

Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
AUBURN, ME
NECN

Maine School Closes for Deep Clean After Sickness Sweeps Through

In a development that is reminiscent of the first part of the pandemic, a high school in Maine was closed for a deep clean because so many people there were sick. After a meeting on Thursday night, preceded by 21% of school students and staff being absent on Wednesday, the school board in Cape Elizabeth decided that the best course of action to keep the school population healthy would be to close the high school school on Friday.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
mainepublic.org

Repeat contaminators could lose access to recycling services in Biddeford

The city of Biddeford can now revoke recycling services from residents who repeatedly contaminate their recycling bins with trash. Under an ordinance passed earlier this month, households will get two warnings if the city finds non-recyclable items in a recycle bin. On the third violation within 12 months, the city will no longer collect their recycling each week.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WMTW

Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony

PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 27, 2022 — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
AUGUSTA, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
AUGUSTA, ME
bowdoinorient.com

Governor Janet Mills rallies support in Brunswick

To speak about her policy goals with Brunswick residents and Bowdoin students and rally their support, Gov. Janet Mills stopped at the Town Mall as part of her re-election campaign trail on Sunday. Following a speech from the governor herself, attendees ventured into downtown Brunswick to canvass on her behalf.
BRUNSWICK, ME
lpgasmagazine.com

Dead River expands operations in Maine

Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Bullet, shell casing found outside Maine middle school

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A bullet and shell casing found outside a Maine middle school kept students indoors for several hours. Officials say the live ammunition and the shell casing were found outside Cape Elizabeth Middle School. According to police, a 9-year-old student at Pond Cove Elementary School brought...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WMTW

Saco superintendent named state School Superintendent of the Year

SACO, Maine — The Saco superintendent has been named School Superintendent of the Year. Jeremy Ray was recognized at a Saco school board gathering on Wednesday. The title is awarded by the Maine Department of Education and the Maine School Superintendent Association. Administrators say Ray is an expert on...
SACO, ME
high-profile.com

Landry/French Hires Lyons

Scarborough, ME – Landry/French Construction recently announced the hiring of Justin Lyons as project executive. Lyons has 25 years of experience in commercial construction that includes a variety of roles throughout his career including preconstruction, estimating, project management, and operations. He brings significant industry experience in large-scale healthcare, higher education, and commercial construction projects.
SCARBOROUGH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy