bizmagsb.com
Kean Miller adds new attorney in Shreveport, 12 others across Louisiana and Texas
Kean Miller’s rapid growth continues as the 190-attorney, full-service law firm announces the addition of 13 attorneys in five of its offices in Louisiana and Texas. The dynamic trajectory is evidence of the Firm’s commitment to provide clients with the best and brightest attorneys, meaningful counsel, and superior client service. Since November 2021, Kean Miller has added 32 attorneys in Shreveport, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Houston, and The Woodlands.
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
Shreveport College Again Hits Top 10 In U.S. News & World Report
Centenary College of Louisiana is no stranger to landing high on national ranking lists. They've been named a Tier One National Liberal Arts College, a Top National Liberal Arts College, and have been praised for their return on investment for students. Just to name a few honors. But what I...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District C. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition. Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission...
redriverradio.org
Mayor Perkins Announces Universal Digital Access For Shreveport
ADDRESSES DIGITAL DESERTS- Access to high-speed / broadband digital services has been an issue for many neighborhoods in Shreveport and yesterday Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press event to announce the launch of Shreveport’s Universal Digital Access – a program designed to help bridge the digital divide and address what Perkins has called “Digital Deserts” in certain Shreveport neighborhoods.
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Herby K's
SHREVEPORT, La. - Herby K's opened for business in 1936 and it's been an ArkLaTex staple ever since. It's at the corner of Texas and Pierre Avenue. You probably know Herby K's for its famous “Shrimp Buster” that they've been making since 1945. Rick Rowe features Herby K's...
bizmagsb.com
Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus
NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
kalb.com
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
Shreveport, October 27 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Shreveport. The Benton High School volleyball team will have a game with C.E. Byrd High School on October 27, 2022, 13:45:00. The Benton High School volleyball team will have a game with C.E. Byrd High School on October 27, 2022, 14:45:00.
bizmagsb.com
Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Women’s Philanthropy Network fund Volunteers of America North Louisiana’s efforts to serve more Caddo Parish students
SHREVEPORT — The need for increased wrap-around services in schools has never been greater. Volunteers of America North Louisiana (VOANLA) and the nationally recognized Communities In Schools (CIS) have formed a partnership and are in an unique position to address the barriers that stand between students and their success in life, thanks to generous investment dollars.
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
KSLA
How assets are taxed & how that can change in retirement (Part IV)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As talk surrounding inflation continues, many are also thinking about their retirement plans. Colin Evans, financial adviser with Evans Financial Group in Shreveport, joined KSLA in the studio on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to discuss the way assets are taxed and how that can change. Evans discussed...
Shreveport Woman Guilty of Vehicular Manslaughter
A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. That was in...
KTBS
Gov. Edwards to tour Shreveport medical facility Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay Shreveport a visit Monday afternoon. According to a release from his office, he'll tour LSU Health Shreveport's new Center of Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats. The facility is currently under construction.
KTBS
Bar owner pleas for demolition of burned down former Shreve Square building that poses danger
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Time may be up for the owner of the burned down Shreve Square building. On Sept. 23, the City of Shreveport issued a 30-days notice for the owner to demolish what was left and clean it up. That was two days after the inferno downtown on Sept....
lincolnparishjournal.com
University staffer arrested
Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport
I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
Shreveport Attorney Trina Chu Pleads ‘No Contest’
Trina Chu, a Shreveport attorney arrested in 2020 as she ran for a judicial position, pleaded no contest to one count of Offenses Against Intellectual Property Monday, October 24, 2022, in Caddo District Court. 48 year-old Chu was set for a bench trial but resolved the matter with a plea.
