houmatimes.com

Eat, drink, and be scary! Here are the Terrebonne & Lafourche Halloween Night Details

Happy Halloween! Have you been wondering about details for trick or treating for Terrebonne and Lafourche? Look no further!. In Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will have an additional 90 deputies patrolling the streets to make sure that Halloween night is safe. Trick or treat in Terrebonne Parish will be Monday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. “All available deputies from the Patrol Division, K-9 Division, Traffic Division, Narcotics, and Detectives, will be patrolling in neighborhoods and subdivisions, including those within the city limits of Houma. We will be working hand-in-hand with all state and local Public Safety partners to make sure everyone is safe and secure,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales Police on the lookout for man who exposed himself at hotel twice

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself twice at a hotel. The police say that the suspect was caught on tape exposing himself in the Budget Inn breezeway on Oct. 17 and again on Oct. 24. The suspect fled the hotel in a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
GONZALES, LA
houmatimes.com

18-year-old Larose Man Wanted Following Two Overdoses in the South Lafourche Area

UPDATE: Blayne Terrebonne is in custody. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are searching for a Larose man following two suspected overdoses in the South Lafourche area on Thursday morning. A 15-year-old female was found deceased and a 16-year-old male is hospitalized. Detectives are now seeking Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose for drug distribution in relation to these incidents.
LAROSE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 20-27

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 20-27: Matherne Johnson, Jr., 64, 1351 Maginnis St, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Possession of Cocaine, Parole Violation, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Bryan Cage, 37, 6132 Woodbend Dr, Zachary was charged w/ Hit and Run Driving,...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WWL

TPSO: Man wanted after stray bullet kills 52-year-old

GIBSON, Louisiana — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man whose reckless shooting killed an unsuspecting victim. On October 20th, Terrebonne Parish Deputies were called to a trailer on Tasha Court in Gibson. 1ST Lt. Blake A. Tabor, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, said, "She was...
GIBSON, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Women accused of entering home, making threat with knife

Berwick police have arrested a woman accused of entering a home uninvited and threatening the resident with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard Sr. reported this arrest:. --Brooke K. Carline, 30, Leo Street, Patterson, was arrested at 8:23 p.m.. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.
BERWICK, LA
WDSU

Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days

NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Duo pleads guilty after leaving children in ‘deplorable’ conditions

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An duo previously accused of leaving children in “deplorable” conditions pled guilty to cruelty to juveniles. Delanea Settlemyre, 24, of Indiana and Megan Crawley, 30, of Napoleonville was arrested in July after a protective order investigation by deputies led them to find several children living in “unsuitable” conditions, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the children were not in good condition. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was called to investigate.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Vehicle drives into Bayou Terrebonne near Daigeville Bridge

On October 27th, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am the Houma Police Department and Houma Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in Bayou Terrebonne and the driver was possibly trapped. Officers responded to the Daigeville Bridge which is located near the intersection of Grand Caillou Rd and...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

LPSO to host R.A.D. course in November

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on November 14-16 at the LPSO Law Enforcement Complex, which is located at 1300 Lynn Street in Thibodaux. Sheriff Craig Webre said that the self-defense course is designed for women and will take place over the course...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Two Terrebonne High students arrested for Inciting a Riot, Hate Crimes, Cyber Bullying

On October 26, 2022 at 11:30am the Houma Police Department was made aware of a racially motivated video that had been posted to social media. A review of the video revealed that some students from Terrebonne High School made racially motivated statements about several African American Students. After recording the video it was posted to social media where the video quickly circulated and the authorities were notified. As a result of the investigation the two students were charged with Inciting a Riot, Hate Crimes and Cyber Bullying.
HOUMA, LA

