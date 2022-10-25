Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Eat, drink, and be scary! Here are the Terrebonne & Lafourche Halloween Night Details
Happy Halloween! Have you been wondering about details for trick or treating for Terrebonne and Lafourche? Look no further!. In Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will have an additional 90 deputies patrolling the streets to make sure that Halloween night is safe. Trick or treat in Terrebonne Parish will be Monday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. “All available deputies from the Patrol Division, K-9 Division, Traffic Division, Narcotics, and Detectives, will be patrolling in neighborhoods and subdivisions, including those within the city limits of Houma. We will be working hand-in-hand with all state and local Public Safety partners to make sure everyone is safe and secure,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
brproud.com
Gonzales Police on the lookout for man who exposed himself at hotel twice
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself twice at a hotel. The police say that the suspect was caught on tape exposing himself in the Budget Inn breezeway on Oct. 17 and again on Oct. 24. The suspect fled the hotel in a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
houmatimes.com
18-year-old Larose Man Wanted Following Two Overdoses in the South Lafourche Area
UPDATE: Blayne Terrebonne is in custody. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are searching for a Larose man following two suspected overdoses in the South Lafourche area on Thursday morning. A 15-year-old female was found deceased and a 16-year-old male is hospitalized. Detectives are now seeking Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose for drug distribution in relation to these incidents.
Two men accused of robbing Mandeville smoke shop, police say
The Mandeville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in an armed robbery.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 20-27
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 20-27: Matherne Johnson, Jr., 64, 1351 Maginnis St, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Possession of Cocaine, Parole Violation, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Bryan Cage, 37, 6132 Woodbend Dr, Zachary was charged w/ Hit and Run Driving,...
TPSO: Man wanted after stray bullet kills 52-year-old
GIBSON, Louisiana — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man whose reckless shooting killed an unsuspecting victim. On October 20th, Terrebonne Parish Deputies were called to a trailer on Tasha Court in Gibson. 1ST Lt. Blake A. Tabor, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, said, "She was...
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
fox8live.com
Lafourche Parish teen dead, another hospitalized after drug overdoses
GALLIANO, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish family’s worst nightmare was realized Thursday (Oct. 27), when a 15-year-old daughter was found dead from an apparent drug overdose. “The family members saw her face down in the bed, and she had been deceased for some time,” Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig...
stmarynow.com
Women accused of entering home, making threat with knife
Berwick police have arrested a woman accused of entering a home uninvited and threatening the resident with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard Sr. reported this arrest:. --Brooke K. Carline, 30, Leo Street, Patterson, was arrested at 8:23 p.m.. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.
Terrebonne students in custody after racially-motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
WDSU
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
brproud.com
Duo pleads guilty after leaving children in ‘deplorable’ conditions
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An duo previously accused of leaving children in “deplorable” conditions pled guilty to cruelty to juveniles. Delanea Settlemyre, 24, of Indiana and Megan Crawley, 30, of Napoleonville was arrested in July after a protective order investigation by deputies led them to find several children living in “unsuitable” conditions, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the children were not in good condition. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was called to investigate.
houmatimes.com
Vehicle drives into Bayou Terrebonne near Daigeville Bridge
On October 27th, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am the Houma Police Department and Houma Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in Bayou Terrebonne and the driver was possibly trapped. Officers responded to the Daigeville Bridge which is located near the intersection of Grand Caillou Rd and...
theadvocate.com
One of eight accused in truck stop casino robbery escapes from Assumption jail, deputies say
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Donaldsonville man who escaped from the parish jail near Napoleonville early Tuesday evening. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed robbery of the Cane Row truck stop casino on Sept. 29, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, due to law enforcement activity nearby, according to the Gonzales Police Department. According to Ascension Parish School System, the middle school went into lockdown around 2:25 p.m. because of a vehicle pursuit in the...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
lafourchegazette.com
LPSO to host R.A.D. course in November
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on November 14-16 at the LPSO Law Enforcement Complex, which is located at 1300 Lynn Street in Thibodaux. Sheriff Craig Webre said that the self-defense course is designed for women and will take place over the course...
Former St. Tammany priest re-arrested, accused of additional molestation charges
Wattigny was originally arrested in 2020 for molestation after it came out that he sexually abused a minor while serving as a Slidell pastor in 2013.
houmatimes.com
Two Terrebonne High students arrested for Inciting a Riot, Hate Crimes, Cyber Bullying
On October 26, 2022 at 11:30am the Houma Police Department was made aware of a racially motivated video that had been posted to social media. A review of the video revealed that some students from Terrebonne High School made racially motivated statements about several African American Students. After recording the video it was posted to social media where the video quickly circulated and the authorities were notified. As a result of the investigation the two students were charged with Inciting a Riot, Hate Crimes and Cyber Bullying.
