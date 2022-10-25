ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

fox17.com

What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Customers support Sweet 16th Bakery as shop prepares to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend the Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville will close its doors after nearly two decades. Many are not ready to say goodbye just yet. “This is probably our last chance to get the wonderful breakfast sandwich and that good coffee,” local customer LaChetis said.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
NASHVILLE, TN
multihousingnews.com

HHHunt Acquires $87M Luxury Nashville Community

A Newmark team represented the seller in the transaction. HHHunt has acquired Alta Foundry, a newly constructed 231-unit luxury community in Nashville, Tenn. Newmark brokered the $86.6 million transaction on behalf of seller Wood Partners. At the time of the deal, the property was 75 percent occupied. The five-story community...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
Instawork Economic Research

Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?

The Nashville metropolitan area currently has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. Job growth is strong at both ends of the value chain, in raw materials and professional industries. Logistics and related trades have also been expanding. But the sector that Nashville has relied on for decades to make its name – leisure and hospitality – may be starting to fade from the limelight.
NASHVILLE, TN
AdWeek

WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends and come party with the community and staff at Oaklands Mansion. They will have a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails, and creepy tours of the mansion. There will be two costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume. Tickets are limited, so get yours before they are gone!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

