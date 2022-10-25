Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
After 80 years, Tennessee woman finally meets sister
With so many ways to search for information today, people are learning more about their family tree than ever before. One woman has hoped to get some answers for 80 years.
fox17.com
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is...
CMA Awards road closures: Which Nashville streets will be impacted
Multiple roads, streets, and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time as preparation continues for the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
Highest-rated bars in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated bars in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
WSMV
Customers support Sweet 16th Bakery as shop prepares to close
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend the Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville will close its doors after nearly two decades. Many are not ready to say goodbye just yet. “This is probably our last chance to get the wonderful breakfast sandwich and that good coffee,” local customer LaChetis said.
A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
Study: $71,000 income required to afford Nashville rent
The report says it takes an average of about $71,000 a year in Nashville with a one-bedroom apartment to avoid becoming what the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls "cost-burdened."
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
murfreesboro.com
What’s Goin on Next to SportsCom Behind State Farm in Murfreesboro
Finally got an answer to what’s going on behind the State Farm Building across from SportsCom on DeJarnette Lane. It was like pulling teeth to get any information on this spot!
Willie Nelson’s Tennessee home, the inspiration for ‘Shotgun Willie,’ hits the market for $2.5 million’
Willie Nelson, a singer/songwriter who has a net worth of a reported $25 million, told KSAT TV in 2019 that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes.
multihousingnews.com
HHHunt Acquires $87M Luxury Nashville Community
A Newmark team represented the seller in the transaction. HHHunt has acquired Alta Foundry, a newly constructed 231-unit luxury community in Nashville, Tenn. Newmark brokered the $86.6 million transaction on behalf of seller Wood Partners. At the time of the deal, the property was 75 percent occupied. The five-story community...
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?
The Nashville metropolitan area currently has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. Job growth is strong at both ends of the value chain, in raw materials and professional industries. Logistics and related trades have also been expanding. But the sector that Nashville has relied on for decades to make its name – leisure and hospitality – may be starting to fade from the limelight.
'Select Your Crown' event returns to Clarksville, giving away 200 custom wigs
"Select Your Crown" event returns to Clarksville for the second year to make and give away 200 custom wigs for women and children experiencing hair loss from chemotherapy and alopecia.
wpln.org
As abortion access disappears in Tennessee, a nonprofit that offers free long-acting birth control sees demand spike
Demand for long-acting contraceptives has spiked this year as abortion access vanishes in Tennessee. One nonprofit in Nashville has seen nearly twice as many patients compared to the previous year. A Step Ahead offers free birth control that can last up to 10 years through IUDs and implants — both...
Alabama law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
AdWeek
WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
clarksvillenow.com
Several city employees in Clarksville will see raises after pay study
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some city employees will see a pay bump as officials continue efforts to bring wages more in line with industry standards. A 5% general wage increase for all regular city employees took effect on July 1, but that was only the first phase of the plan.
Former Middle TN cheer coach sentenced to 24 years for secretly recording young girls
A former cheer coach accused of secretly recording young girls has accepted a plea deal.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends and come party with the community and staff at Oaklands Mansion. They will have a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails, and creepy tours of the mansion. There will be two costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume. Tickets are limited, so get yours before they are gone!
