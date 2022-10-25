Read full article on original website
bizmagsb.com
LABI announces 2022 Free Enterprise Award winners
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) announced its 2022 Free Enterprise Award winners. These annual awards recognize LABI members who demonstrate exemplary commitment and contributions to the state’s business climate and their local communities. The winners will be honored on Thursday, November 10,...
Get fast-tracked industrial training through BRCC, ExxonMobil
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and ExxonMobil are coming together to host an open house for the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI). It’s happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the BRCC Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway. There...
bizmagsb.com
Kean Miller adds new attorney in Shreveport, 12 others across Louisiana and Texas
Kean Miller’s rapid growth continues as the 190-attorney, full-service law firm announces the addition of 13 attorneys in five of its offices in Louisiana and Texas. The dynamic trajectory is evidence of the Firm’s commitment to provide clients with the best and brightest attorneys, meaningful counsel, and superior client service. Since November 2021, Kean Miller has added 32 attorneys in Shreveport, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Houston, and The Woodlands.
theadvocate.com
Park Forest Shopping Center on Greenwell Springs sells for $2.32 million
The Park Forest Shopping Center on Greenwell Springs Road has sold to an Illinois buyer for $2.32 million, East Baton Rouge Parish court records show. The buyer was Park Forest Self Storage LLC, which lists its address as 9700 Greenwell Springs Road, the same address as the shopping center. The company is run by Midwest Storage Development LLC, which is headquartered in Chicago, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.
bizmagsb.com
Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Women’s Philanthropy Network fund Volunteers of America North Louisiana’s efforts to serve more Caddo Parish students
SHREVEPORT — The need for increased wrap-around services in schools has never been greater. Volunteers of America North Louisiana (VOANLA) and the nationally recognized Communities In Schools (CIS) have formed a partnership and are in an unique position to address the barriers that stand between students and their success in life, thanks to generous investment dollars.
bizmagsb.com
Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus
NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
KTBS
State Fair of Louisiana kicked off Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opened Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. Thursday is also Dollar Day meaning parking, admission and rides are $1 each. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week
The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
bizmagsb.com
Home Federal Bank to acquire First National Bank of Benton
SHREVEPORT – Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company” or “Home Federal Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, and Northwest Bancshares Corporation (“Northwest Bancshares”), the holding company of the First National Bank of Benton (“First National”), announced today the signing of a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (“Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which the Company will acquire Northwest Bancshares in an all cash acquisition.
bizmagsb.com
LSU Announces the Rankings of the 2022 LSU 100 and LSU ROARING 10
BATON ROUGE – LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU ROARING 10 during a private event on Oct. 21. The LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world. To be considered for the list, companies must apply each year. The LSU ROARING 10 list celebrates the 10 highest revenue-generating businesses from those that apply for the LSU 100. Accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville confidentially calculates growth and revenue rankings for the lists each year.
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
KSLA
New Shreveport restaurant puts modern spin on Southern dishes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a new restaurant set to open in Shreveport!. Cypress by the Revenir offers a modern twist on Southern food. “Shreveport’s been amazing to us. We wanted to invest in Shreveport and it’s our home. We wanted to make a business that we could pass down to our children, and something to be proud of,” said Lindsey Pennington, co-owner and CEO.
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
Retirement Dream Home With Shop and Stocked Pond, Youngsville
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sits on 5 acres of property on Egret Road in Youngsville, and it has the makings for the perfect home (for me) to retire in.
theadvocate.com
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
brproud.com
What time does the Halloween Parade in downtown Baton Rouge start?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Fifolet Halloween Parade returns to downtown Baton Rouge this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 29. Here’s what you need to know before going. This year’s theme is “Fifolet’s Believe It or Not.” The nonprofit 10/31 Consortium says krewes, local businesses, and organizations will throw candy from floats to crowds dressed in their best Halloween attire.
WWL-TV
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
brproud.com
Trunk or Treats in East Baton Rouge, surrounding parishes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Have a safe, family-friendly Halloween with the kids at a Trunk or Treat in the Capital Region. State Senator Regina Barrow is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4811 Harding Boulevard. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.
