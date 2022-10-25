ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

bizmagsb.com

Dr. Campbell named Teacher of Excellence at NSU college

Dr. Susan Campbell, assistant professor in social work, right, was named the 2022 Teacher of Excellence by Northwestern State University’s Gallaspy College of Education and Human Development. Campbell is active in teaching and scholarship. In addition to her teaching responsibilities, Campbell serves as the NCAA faculty liaison for NSU’s...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bizmagsb.com

Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus

NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
bizmagsb.com

NSU honors distinguished alumni with Long Purple Line induction

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University honored six alumni by inducting them into the University’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line, as part of Homecoming Festivities Oct. 21. The individuals were recognized during an annual luncheon and induction program with friends, family and supports in attendance. The...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Entry-level CDL program at Monroe school meeting nationwide truck driver demands

A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut. Updated: 13 hours ago. Do you dread being asked the question, “Where...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

University staffer arrested

Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Community baby shower to take place in Bastrop on October 28th

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Region 8 Community Outreach Team and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, will host a community baby shower on October 28, 2022, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will take place at the Morehouse Health Unit in Bastrop, La. There will be giveaways, games, food, resources like baby caretaking tips, […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of West Monroe announces activities for Halloween weekend

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Halloween will be observed in the City of West Monroe on Monday, October 31, 2022. The city released a schedule of Halloween activities for the weekend of October 27th through October 31, 2022. A list of the scheduled events for this Halloween weekend follows. Kiroli park will have a “Spooky […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Natchitoches Times

KRISTI KELLI “KK” MATHIS STEPHENS

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kristi Stephens will be Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Red River Cowboy Church in Lake End. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Project to widen I-20 bridge to take bids next Fall

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development held a legislative public hearing at the Monroe Civic Center as part of its annual ‘Road Show’ to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year as well as projects in the future. Deputy Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Eric […]
MONROE, LA
Vicksburg Post

LDOTD: I-20 bridge lane closures expected with work underway on bridge

Motorists traveling Interstate 20 between Vicksburg and Monroe can expect periodic delays in the east and westbound lanes of the I-20 bridge over the Mississippi River as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development makes repairs to the bridge’s expansion joints. Work began on the bridge Monday. Louisiana is...
VICKSBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Pecanland Mall to host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Pecanland Mall will host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29, 2022, from 2 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature trick-or-treating, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes. The event will take place at the Pecanland Mall, at 4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, La. Costume masks are not allowed in […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you dread being asked the question, “Where do you want to eat?” because you know the place you end up at will be one you have been to hundreds of times? Well, Athena Restaurant in Monroe is a place that will get you out of that restaurant rut.
MONROE, LA

