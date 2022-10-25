Read full article on original website
Related
Forget iPad Pro M2: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 of right now
Forget Apple's new iPad Pro 2022. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 off right now at Amazon, and with its killer mini-LED display and M1 chip, it's still a top-tier iPad.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
Apple launched 3 new Apple iPads today, and one is already on sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple just released the latest lineup of iPad tablets, and they offer some major updates. From a new chip to...
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Digital Trends
Dell Clearance Sale: Save $230 on the Dell XPS 13 today
If you’ve had an eye on the Dell XPS 13 for a while, or if you’re simply in the market for a reliable device, here’s your chance to buy the laptop with a significant discount. It’s currently available in Dell’s clearance sale at $270 off, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,170. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals that you can get right now, but you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out because we expect stocks to go quickly.
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
laptopmag.com
iPad Mini falls to its lowest ever price in huge early Black Friday deal — Don't miss it!
The latest iPad Mini (opens in new tab) is a fantastic small tablet with a gorgeous screen, powerful internals and now, thanks to a huge $100 discount, a very attractive price point. At first, we thought Amazon had accidentally just set a Black Friday deal live early, as you can...
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022: MacBooks, Windows, and more
Laptops are a hot ticket item for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, they don’t get as much attention as things like TVs and Apple products, but if you’re in the market for a laptop, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are absolutely the time to buy. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday laptop deals for 2022.
AOL Corp
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2022
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that began as an entertaining joke but has since gone on to see massive gains — and losses. The coin dates back to 2013, when it was first developed by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus. The pair named their coin after a comical...
livingetc.com
Samsung's huge 75 inch TV is suddenly on sale for less than $600
The only thing bigger than the super-sized screen of the Samsung 75" TU690T 4K Smart TV is the sale it's in right now. Best Buy has seriously slashed the price to just $579.99, which is a truly amazing offer on a 75-inch model like this. Big-screen TVs like this might...
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Pro rumored to get solid-state volume & power buttons
Apple's iterative updates to the iPhone line has largely steered clear of changing the power and volume buttons from their current workings. However, while the existing power button and volume buttons can move as they're pressed, the Pro model of the iPhone 15 may switch this out for something different.
Apple Insider
Apple confirms older operating system patches aren't as comprehensive as latest updates
Old Apple operating systems receive periodic updates to patch security vulnerabilities, but Apple says only the latest OS updates are fully protected. Apple hasn't been specific about its security update practices before. It was up to enterprising users and researchers to compare security patch notes and CVE numbers to determine what was patched where.
Digital Trends
Could the Huawei MateStation X dethrone Apple’s iMac?
Huawei is updating its MateStation X with an all-new form factor, according to a leak on Weibo. The new desktop PC has an iMac-esque form factor, but with a 3:2 screen. The leak, from a Weibo user named Uncle Mountain, dropped another bombshell — Huawei is ditching AMD hardware for Intel in the new MateStation X. The previous generation of this all-in-one desktop used a laptop-class AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which was notably underpowered.
TechRadar
Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more
Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
Apple Insider
Apple boasts iPad Pro packaging is 99% made from sustainable forests
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The new iPad Pro comes in packaging that is almost entirely fiber-based, and is completely biodegradeable, says Apple'sLisa Jackson. Back in 2015, Apple partnered with The Conservation Fund to buy over 36,000 acres of...
Apple Insider
Apple's new iCloud website design is beautiful
The desktop iCloud website is undergoing some changes as a beta version shows new customizable widgets and interfaces. Apple's desktop website for iCloud is available to anyone with a web browser, and it has gone through multiple overhauls over the years. The latest version, currently in beta, has an all-new interface with app widgets and a customizable interface.
Digital Trends
Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale
Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
Digital Trends
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is $200 off at Amazon – but for how long?
The Apple iPad Pro 12.9, normally $1,100, is $200 off at Amazon for a limited time only. This is one of the best iPad Deals in recent times, and one that you do not want to miss out on. Apple iPads have dominated the tablet market and for good reason. Their range of iPads offers excellent functionality, graphics, and gaming opportunities, and it is easy to see why they are so popular. They are also rarely ever on offer, so make sure you don’t miss this great limited-time deal on Amazon.
pocketnow.com
OnePlus Nord N300 vs Samsung Galaxy A53: Which should you buy?
OnePlus recently unveiled its Nord N300 5G budget smartphone. Priced at $228, it offers an excellent balance of specs and features. It's the first OnePlus smartphone in the US to use a MediaTek chipset (the Dimensity 810). Samsung Galaxy A53 is another device that is very popular in the budget segment, but it costs $120 more than the OnePlus Nord N300, priced at $350. So, is it worth spending an extra $120 on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, or should you go for the OnePlus Nord N300? Let's find out.
Comments / 0