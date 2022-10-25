Read full article on original website
Biden votes early by casting his ballot in Delaware
President Biden voted early in the midterm elections on Saturday, casting a ballot in his home state of Delaware. The president, who turns 80 next month, voted alongside his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie Biden, who voted for the first time. After Natalie voted, Biden placed an "I Voted" sticker on her shirt.
Powerball jackpot rises to $825 million, 5th largest in US history
A massive lottery jackpot got a little bigger as the top Powerball prize climbed to an estimated $825 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing.
