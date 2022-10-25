Read full article on original website
Iggy Pop Shares Vicious New Single, ‘Frenzy,’ Recruits an All-Star Backing Band
It was announced on Oct. 19 that punk rock icon Iggy Pop has signed a deal with producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records, an imprint of Atlantic Records. Along with the announcement came news that the rocker will be releasing a currently-untitled new album through the label. “I’m the...
Watch Nirvana troll a prime-time TV chat show host with a riotous performance of the most punk rock song on Nevermind
Kicking off just six weeks after the release of their critically-acclaimed, and soon to be wildly successful, major label debut Nevermind, Nirvana's November/December 1991 UK tour was a blast for everyone concerned. "In just a matter of weeks," Dave Grohl noted in his best-selling 2021 memoir The Storyteller, "the buzz...
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Matt Sorum Teams With 2 Former Guns N’ Roses Bandmates on New Kings of Chaos Song
The saying goes, "Stick to your guns," and that's what Matt Sorum is doing on the new song "Judgement Day" from his all-star collective, Kings of Chaos. Sorum has enlisted his former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver bandmates Duff McKagan and Slash on the song, which is the first single from the upcoming Kings of Chaos studio album.
This post-apocalyptic, AI-generated music video for Slipknot’s Psychosocial is a bone-chilling, dystopian nightmare
Someone created a music video using AI technology from the lyrics of Slipknot's Psychosocial and the results are bloody horrible
Watch Taylor Hawkins reveal how his drumming was influenced by the Grateful Dead
In his last-known filmed interview, for the movie Let There Be Drums, Taylor Hawkins waxed lyrical about the Grateful Dead
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Led Zeppelin’s Response to Punk Was All Wrong
Robert Plant and Led Zeppelin got it wrong when responding to punk music in 1978.
‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’: The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs & LCD Soundsystem Go From Scene To Screen In NYC Indie Rock Doc
New York, a city responsible for bands such as The Velvet Underground, Blondie and Ramones, was a cultural wasteland by the late 90s and the wider music scene was pumping out shlock like Limp Bizkit and Hoobastank. As Adam Green says in the opening scenes of Meet Me In The Bathroom, a documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of nYc’s musical rebirth, “Maybe New York wasn’t the kind of city anymore that produces iconic bands”. Then came The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, LCD Soundsystem and many more over the next ten years, turning the Lower East Side...
New sync agency owner looks to impact indie scene in LA
The city of Los Angeles has one of the most vibrant indie music scenes in the entire world. The reasons why independent music does so well in the "City of Angels" are due to tourism, due to so many people looking to make it big in Hollywood, and due to some of the oldest bars in the USA.
Jules Bass, producer behind Frosty the Snowman and more TV holiday staples, dies at 87
Jules Bass, the director, producer, and composer behind animated and stop-motion TV specials Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and more holiday staples with partner Arthur Rankin Jr., has died. He was 87. Bass died Tuesday at an assisted living facility in New York, his publicist Jennifer Fisherman Ruff...
Arctic Monkeys: The Car review – oblique reflections in the rearview
The arch Sheffield quartet are contemplative, cryptic but still occasionally anthemic on an album of goodbyes laced with crooner soul and loungey funk. From the gleaming tailfins of 50s rock’n’roll through Bruce Springsteen and beyond, cars are one of the most well-travelled tropes in rock. Mostly, they equate with the freedom of the open road, with status and flash, with outrunning the law. Or they provide a place to have it off.
Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is also a world-class gypsy jazz guitarist – watch him channel Django Reinhardt in this insane performance
A new A7X album is on the horizon, at last. While you wait, feast your eyes and ears on this killer Minor Swing-inspired acoustic performance. You’d be forgiven for thinking Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is a metal guitar player through and through. His leads across the Huntington Beach outfit’s discography are some of the most memorable and face-melting of the last 20 years. But Gates’ influences and abilities, in fact, stretch far beyond the realms of heavy music.
Bono says U2′s next album will be “a noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album”
As Bono prepares to release his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, the U2 frontman has revealed his famous band has two new albums in the works. In an interview with The New York Times, Bono reported that U2 has amassed "about 20" new songs and notes the band "almost finished this album called Songs of Ascent, which we're not putting out. We're going to put out a rock 'n' roll album."
Watch Iggy Pop, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith team up on new single Frenzy
"Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood" says former Stooges leader Iggy Pop of his new single Frenzy
