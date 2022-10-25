ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
American Songwriter

Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett

A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Deadline

‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’: The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs & LCD Soundsystem Go From Scene To Screen In NYC Indie Rock Doc

New York, a city responsible for bands such as The Velvet Underground, Blondie and Ramones, was a cultural wasteland by the late 90s and the wider music scene was pumping out shlock like Limp Bizkit and Hoobastank. As Adam Green says in the opening scenes of Meet Me In The Bathroom, a documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of nYc’s musical rebirth, “Maybe New York wasn’t the kind of city anymore that produces iconic bands”. Then came The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, LCD Soundsystem and many more over the next ten years, turning the Lower East Side...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Arctic Monkeys: The Car review – oblique reflections in the rearview

The arch Sheffield quartet are contemplative, cryptic but still occasionally anthemic on an album of goodbyes laced with crooner soul and loungey funk. From the gleaming tailfins of 50s rock’n’roll through Bruce Springsteen and beyond, cars are one of the most well-travelled tropes in rock. Mostly, they equate with the freedom of the open road, with status and flash, with outrunning the law. Or they provide a place to have it off.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is also a world-class gypsy jazz guitarist – watch him channel Django Reinhardt in this insane performance

A new A7X album is on the horizon, at last. While you wait, feast your eyes and ears on this killer Minor Swing-inspired acoustic performance. You’d be forgiven for thinking Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is a metal guitar player through and through. His leads across the Huntington Beach outfit’s discography are some of the most memorable and face-melting of the last 20 years. But Gates’ influences and abilities, in fact, stretch far beyond the realms of heavy music.
102.5 The Bone

Bono says U2′s next album will be “a noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album”

As Bono prepares to release his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, the U2 frontman has revealed his famous band has two new albums in the works. In an interview with The New York Times, Bono reported that U2 has amassed "about 20" new songs and notes the band "almost finished this album called Songs of Ascent, which we're not putting out. We're going to put out a rock 'n' roll album."

