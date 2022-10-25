Read full article on original website
Elon Musk reigns as Twitter CEO, fires top execs first day
The on-again, off-again story of Musk buying the social media platform has finally concluded, with Musk taking control of the company in the final days of October. On Tuesday, Musk began moving ahead with his acquisition of Twitter, a deal that has been up in the air for months. He pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing, covering the acquisition price and closing costs.
Apple's strong fourth quarter leaves analysts optimistic in a sea of tech disappointment
Apple reported a record September quarter with $90.15 billion in revenue, and analysts are optimistic that the company will remain strong in the December quarter. After Apple's earnings report and conference call, analysts have shared their reactions to the company's numbers and remarks. While Apple didn't provide specific guidance about the fiscal Q1 of 2023, analysts expect the company will fair better than other large tech companies.
Apple stocks rising fast as other Big Tech firms fall hard
Following its quarterly earnings report, Apple has seen its stocks go up 7% — and seemingly rising — while all other Big Tech firms have seen steep declines. Apple reported that it...
Telegram cancels monetization plans after Apple 'destroys dreams'
Telegram's CEO has announced that the company is canceling its monetization plans, saying it would work outside of the App Store rules, following objections from Apple. Pavel Durov posted on his Telegram channel on October 28 that Apple wasn't happy with the company's plan to let content creators monetize their posts that used Telegram's payment system instead of Apple's. He also called on regulators to take action.
Apple halts gambling ads in App Store
Apple has pausedApp Store ads relating to gambling after developers and App Store users complained about the frequency of gambling ads. On Tuesday, app developers spoke out on social media, voicing concerns that Apple's...
Tim Cook saw big money in App Store ads, shot down early resistance
The latest controversy over Apple's ads in the App Store stem from the company's new push to increase its advertising revenue. But now a former employee has revealed that Apple staff were deeply opposed to the introduction of any ads in the App Store at all. Shac Ron, now with...
Apple earned $90.15B in fourth quarter of 2022
Apple earned $90.15 billion in revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, according to results released on Thursday. Published on Thursday ahead of its quarterly conference call with investors and analysts, Apple's achieved $90.15B in revenue. The quarter for the three-month period ending in September also reported earnings per share of $1.29.
Telegram testing pay-to-view posts, skirts Apple payment system
Telegram is now testing a feature that would allow users to charge others to view certain messages -- but it currently uses its own payment system instead of Apple's. In June 2022, Telegram announced that it would offer a premium service for users. Premium users would get faster download speeds, be able to send larger files, and could follow more channels.
iPhone 15 Pro rumored to get solid-state volume & power buttons
Apple's iterative updates to the iPhone line has largely steered clear of changing the power and volume buttons from their current workings. However, while the existing power button and volume buttons can move as they're pressed, the Pro model of the iPhone 15 may switch this out for something different.
Apple Music removes Kanye West playlist after controversy
Apple has a curated playlist for the artist called Kanye West Essentials, usually available through this URL. However, clicking the link brings up a message saying, "Item Not Available." Reported by the Independent as taken down on Thursday, AppleInsider has confirmed the playlist doesn't appear in the United States or...
iPhone growth in China outstrips declining smartphone market by a large margin
Market analysis shows the biggest smartphone vendors in China saw steep year-over-year declines in Q3 2022, while Apple's iPhone shipments grew by 36%. The global market is in decline and analysts have been predicting difficult times for the smartphone market specifically. China is a huge market for Apple, and the company faces fierce competition from a variety of Android vendors.
Swift Playgrounds 4.2 adds in Machine Learning lessons
Apple has released an update to Swift Playgrounds, offering an updated iPad interface and new lessons focusing on Machine Learning. On Wednesday, Apple rolled out an update to Swift Playgrounds, its free learn-to-code app available on iPad and macOS. The iPad version of Swift Playgrounds has an improved interface with...
Apple confirms older operating system patches aren't as comprehensive as latest updates
Old Apple operating systems receive periodic updates to patch security vulnerabilities, but Apple says only the latest OS updates are fully protected. Apple hasn't been specific about its security update practices before. It was up to enterprising users and researchers to compare security patch notes and CVE numbers to determine what was patched where.
Apple claims faster response to security bugs, launches dedicated site
Apple has launched a new Security Research website and in its initial postings, says that it is making it easier to report issues, and that it has already awarded almost $20 million in bounty rewards.
Gamevice Flex review: Finally, a controller that works with iPhone cases
The Gamevice Flex takes a familiar formula foriPhone-connected controllers and enhances it with one simple feature — the ability to keep your iPhone case on during use. Gamevice offered one of the first...
TikTok user turns iPhone into iBook G3 with 3D-printed case
A TikTok user known for creating custom iPad cases has built a miniature iBook G3 case foriPhone. The DIY community is full of creative individuals looking to revive some of Apple's nostalgic designs in...
Spotify removes audiobook purchases from app after Apple rejection
After a brief fight with Apple and two rejected fixes, Spotify has updated its app on theApp Store to remove audiobook purchases. With the new update that the company released on October 27, the...
Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone 14 Pro demand exceeds supply
On the heels of Apple's third-quarterearnings report, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke with CNBC to provide commentary on the quarter. The information was shared on a live segment of the "Closing Bell" program. "We're...
USB-C iPhone, macOS Ventura, iCloud redesign, and advertising controversy
Apple'smacOS Ventura and iOS 16.1 are officially out, plus the first beta of iPadOS 16.2 reveals the new Freeform app, while the iCloud website gets a great redesign, and App Store advertising is causing some heat, all on the AppleInsider podcast.
