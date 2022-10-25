ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana’s voter registration steadily increasing

More than 3 million people in Louisiana are registered to vote as the weeklong period to cast ballots early is underway for the November election. The number of people registered to vote in the state has slowly increased over the past two decades, with more than 235,000 new voters signed up from 2000 to 2022, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force being formed

Legislation to create the new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force is being. drafted by State Representative Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, to study the dramatic rise in. violent crime in Louisiana with an emphasis on determining its cause and crafting solutions. to help tackle the problem legislatively. “The rise in violent crime...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Kean Miller adds new attorney in Shreveport, 12 others across Louisiana and Texas

Kean Miller’s rapid growth continues as the 190-attorney, full-service law firm announces the addition of 13 attorneys in five of its offices in Louisiana and Texas. The dynamic trajectory is evidence of the Firm’s commitment to provide clients with the best and brightest attorneys, meaningful counsel, and superior client service. Since November 2021, Kean Miller has added 32 attorneys in Shreveport, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Houston, and The Woodlands.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wwno.org

Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana: See deadlines, what's on the ballot, more

Early voting begins Tuesday, just two weeks before Election Day. Key races include all six congressional seats, a competitive state senate race in New Orleans and a U.S. Senate contest featuring a number of challengers vying to replace incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy. And there are eight proposed statewide amendments that voters will be able to weigh in on.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline￼

Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure the math and reading performance...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

LABI announces 2022 Free Enterprise Award winners

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) announced its 2022 Free Enterprise Award winners. These annual awards recognize LABI members who demonstrate exemplary commitment and contributions to the state’s business climate and their local communities. The winners will be honored on Thursday, November 10,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Very Little To “Celebrate”: Jeff Landry Reacts To Education Numbers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the statements below in reaction to the release of updated National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) exam scores which showed a continued decline in rankings for fourth-grade math, eighth-grade math, and eighth- grade reading in Louisiana. “Education must be...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana NAEP results: Higher rankings, but fewer students achieving

The U.S. Department of Education released 2022 results for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), which measures fourth and eighth grade students’ achievement in reading and math in individual states. Louisiana’s results, compared to results published in 2019 when the test was last given, were as follows:
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
MANSFIELD, LA
WWL

Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: Amendment #1

LOUISIANA, USA — Amendment #1. On the ballot: “Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the cap on the amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in stocks?”. The increase would apply to the following funds:. Louisiana Education Quality Trust Fund. Artificial...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy