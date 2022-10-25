Read full article on original website
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana’s voter registration steadily increasing
More than 3 million people in Louisiana are registered to vote as the weeklong period to cast ballots early is underway for the November election. The number of people registered to vote in the state has slowly increased over the past two decades, with more than 235,000 new voters signed up from 2000 to 2022, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.
WWL-TV
Louisiana Constitutional Amendment #3 - what it means
What is the purpose behind Constitutional Amendment #3 on the Louisiana ballot? Devin Bartolotta explains.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force being formed
Legislation to create the new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force is being. drafted by State Representative Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, to study the dramatic rise in. violent crime in Louisiana with an emphasis on determining its cause and crafting solutions. to help tackle the problem legislatively. “The rise in violent crime...
bizmagsb.com
Kean Miller adds new attorney in Shreveport, 12 others across Louisiana and Texas
Kean Miller’s rapid growth continues as the 190-attorney, full-service law firm announces the addition of 13 attorneys in five of its offices in Louisiana and Texas. The dynamic trajectory is evidence of the Firm’s commitment to provide clients with the best and brightest attorneys, meaningful counsel, and superior client service. Since November 2021, Kean Miller has added 32 attorneys in Shreveport, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Houston, and The Woodlands.
WDSU
Louisiana's parish-by-parish U.S. Senate historical election maps
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will head to the polls in less than two weeks to vote for many important races that are on the November ballot. The open congressional primary election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. One of the major races on the ballot is the U.S. Senate...
wwno.org
Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana: See deadlines, what's on the ballot, more
Early voting begins Tuesday, just two weeks before Election Day. Key races include all six congressional seats, a competitive state senate race in New Orleans and a U.S. Senate contest featuring a number of challengers vying to replace incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy. And there are eight proposed statewide amendments that voters will be able to weigh in on.
NOLA.com
Guest column: A flawed, undemocratic school system is failing Louisiana kids
The recent news that Louisiana’s composite ACT score remains one of the lowest in the nation is a signal that the 30 years of privatization-based education reform in the state has failed to achieve its aims to raise test scores. No test ought to be a single indicator of...
bizmagsb.com
Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline￼
Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure the math and reading performance...
KPLC TV
Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
NOLA.com
Letters: Give Louisiana teachers some credit for fighting the battle on test scores
Louisiana’s grades on the Nation’s Report Card were better in reading from one year to the next than those of the nation as a whole, and the drop in its math grades was not as bad. This year’s reading scores for Louisiana’s fourth graders were actually 2 points...
bizmagsb.com
LABI announces 2022 Free Enterprise Award winners
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) announced its 2022 Free Enterprise Award winners. These annual awards recognize LABI members who demonstrate exemplary commitment and contributions to the state’s business climate and their local communities. The winners will be honored on Thursday, November 10,...
Very Little To “Celebrate”: Jeff Landry Reacts To Education Numbers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the statements below in reaction to the release of updated National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) exam scores which showed a continued decline in rankings for fourth-grade math, eighth-grade math, and eighth- grade reading in Louisiana. “Education must be...
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana NAEP results: Higher rankings, but fewer students achieving
The U.S. Department of Education released 2022 results for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), which measures fourth and eighth grade students’ achievement in reading and math in individual states. Louisiana’s results, compared to results published in 2019 when the test was last given, were as follows:
Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders
Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
brproud.com
Officials say though Louisiana has shifted into a “different stage” of COVID, the pandemic is not over
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is making changes to its COVID-19 reports. They say the state is in a “different stage” of the pandemic. After more than two years of navigating COVID-19, local health leaders say Louisiana has come a long...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards. For November 2022, SNAP benefits go out between Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. Food Stamps: What is the...
NOLA.com
Early voting for Nov. 8 election starts Tuesday; here's the New Orleans area ballot
Early voting for the Nov. 8 elections in Louisiana begins Tuesday and runs through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The deadline to request a mail ballot is Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m. The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a completed mail ballot is Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Doctors say Louisiana's abortion exceptions list has created 'an atmosphere of terror'
A public hearing over Louisiana’s list of 25 enumerated conditions that make a pregnancy “medically futile” and thus allow for a legal abortion under the state’s strict ban on the procedure drew condemnation from several doctors Tuesday, who warned that creating such list threatens patient health and hamstrings physicians.
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: Amendment #1
LOUISIANA, USA — Amendment #1. On the ballot: “Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the cap on the amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in stocks?”. The increase would apply to the following funds:. Louisiana Education Quality Trust Fund. Artificial...
