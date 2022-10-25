ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

German official vows culprits 'will pay' for arson attack

Those behind a suspected arson attack on a German hotel intended to house refugee families will be tracked down and held to account, a top security official in eastern Germany said Saturday.Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. Friday at the Spreehotel on the outskirts of Bautzen in what authorities believe was an anti-foreigner attack. Four employees staying in the building managed to escape unharmed and the fire was extinguished.Armin Schuster, the interior minister of Saxony state, said he believed the attackers intended to “lay waste” to the entire building, which was...
120,000 parade at Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Some 120,000 paraded in the streets of Taipei as the city’s 20th annual Pride event celebrated the LGBTQ community Saturday in spite of the rainy weather. The Taiwan Pride Parade began in 2003 with just 700 participants gathering in a park in central Taipei...
At Twitter, Elon Musk Should Bring Back Vine

Elon Musk should bring Vine back from the dead — if not the app or the brand itself, a short-form video feature like the one pioneered by Twitter’s long-defunct and dearly departed app. Of course, Musk has more urgent business to attend to after he finally closed the...

