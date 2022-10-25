Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Women’s Philanthropy Network fund Volunteers of America North Louisiana’s efforts to serve more Caddo Parish students

Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
bizmagsb.com
Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus
NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
bossierpress.com
Bossier Parish Principals of the Year Named Among Much Fanfare
Three Bossier Parish principals started their week on a high note after Superintendent Mitch Downey surprised them with the news they were chosen as the 2023-24 Principals of the Year. Dr. Norcha Lacy has been named the Elementary Principal of the Year. Since taking the reins as Principal at Bossier...
bizmagsb.com
Kean Miller adds new attorney in Shreveport, 12 others across Louisiana and Texas
Kean Miller’s rapid growth continues as the 190-attorney, full-service law firm announces the addition of 13 attorneys in five of its offices in Louisiana and Texas. The dynamic trajectory is evidence of the Firm’s commitment to provide clients with the best and brightest attorneys, meaningful counsel, and superior client service. Since November 2021, Kean Miller has added 32 attorneys in Shreveport, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Houston, and The Woodlands.
redriverradio.org
Mayor Perkins Announces Universal Digital Access For Shreveport
ADDRESSES DIGITAL DESERTS- Access to high-speed / broadband digital services has been an issue for many neighborhoods in Shreveport and yesterday Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press event to announce the launch of Shreveport’s Universal Digital Access – a program designed to help bridge the digital divide and address what Perkins has called “Digital Deserts” in certain Shreveport neighborhoods.
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
KSLA
Resident speaks out about living conditions at Fox Trail Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A resident of Fox Trail Apartments is sounding the alarm due to problems in her home that she says management has ignored for months. Brenda Metcalf said when she first noticed a leak in her bathroom, she contacted management and a plumber was sent to assess the situation in August. She says after the plumber cut a hole in the wall, he found a leaky pipe and black mold.
ktalnews.com
Calumet donates printers to Caddo schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle School received color printers from Calumet Shreveport Tuesday. Calumet said in a release Monday that teachers at two Caddo schools were asked to make wish lists that the company could use to support them. Teachers at Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle school were gifted 25 color printers from their wish lists.
KTBS
Local Methodist church could leave conference over stance on gay marriage, clergy
BENTON, La.-A special session was held at Benton united Methodist Church to decide if it will split from the United Methodist Conference. The session comes as some members are grappling with differing views about whether, or how to include members of the LGBTQ community in the church. Some in the...
KSLA
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton mom, Wendy Turner Huffstutler, says her two children have consistently had issues with their assigned bus driver since 2020. She says she started documenting their issues in 2021 via email, setting up meetings with district officials, and recording her own videos and screenshots of incidents. Huffstutler says the driver would yell at her kids, write them up for minor and unfair situations, and even refuse to stop the bus to take them to school.
ktoy1047.com
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday. No...
lincolnparishjournal.com
University staffer arrested
Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
bizmagsb.com
TireHub opens new logistics center in Shreveport
TireHub, the national tire distributor for Bridgestone Americas Inc. and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, has opened a new TireHub Logistics Center (TLC) in Shreveport. The Shreveport TLC opened October 17, 2022, and will allow TireHub the exciting opportunity to provide faster and additional services to Tire dealers and retailers across Northwest Louisiana. The new TLC is located at 9204 Slack Rd.
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
KSLA
CPSO swears in 17 new deputies
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator swore in 17 new deputies Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ceremony was held in the CPSO Media Room in Government Plaza. The sheriff’s office says they’ve struggled to find new recruits just like other employers across the country. “We...
KSLA
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
(KSLA/WAVE) — A Shreveport woman is under arrest in connection with the death of a child found in Indiana stuffed in a suitcase. The young victim is identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta. The boy’s mother, Dejaune Anderson, still is on the run. There is a warrant...
bizmagsb.com
State Farm Insurance teams up with Shreveport Police Department for Fire Prevention Week
Shreveport Fire Department teamed up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week™ campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.™.”. This year’s campaign, October 9-15, works to educate everyone about simple but important steps...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District C. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition. Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission...
KSLA
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
kalb.com
Shreveport woman found guilty of causing wreck that killed Gretna poet/counselor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport woman faces five to 30 years in prison for causing a three-vehicle crash that took the life of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana. A three-woman, three-man jury in Caddo District Judge Chris Victory’s courtroom unanimously found 43-year-old Angella Marshall guilty...
