New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Chicago Blackhawks trade Nicolas Beaudin and Evan Barratt and acquire Cameron Hillis and Cooper Zech
The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens for forward Cameron Hillis and shipped forward Evan Barratt to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Cooper Zech. Beaudin was the Hawks’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft (No. 27), but his once-promising trajectory had stalled since last season. He had two goals and four assists in 19 NHL games in ...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Robert Quinn talks about Bears trade, Roquan Smith’s reaction
After being traded by the Bears to the Eagles, Robert Quinn talked about his reaction to the deal along with his thoughts on Roquan Smith, who broke down after the news of the trade came out, during his introductory news conference in Philadelphia.
NHL
Tomorrow: Flyers to Host First-Ever Throwback Thursday Night
Tomorrow night's game will celebrate Flyers of the 60s and 70s. PHILADELPHIA (October 26, 2022) - Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their first-ever Throwback Thursday game in celebration of the Flyers of the 60s and 70s. At tomorrow night's game against the Florida Panthers, fans will receive a custom Flyers print commemorating the 60s and 70s teams and specialty, throwback food and beverage items will be available. Additionally, fans can expect special appearances from Flyers Alumni from the 60s and 70s teams including Bob Kelly, Bill Barber, Orest Kindrachuk, Paul Holmgren, Jim Watson, Joe Watson, Larry Goodenough, and Bernie Parent.
Why Eagles’ Robert Quinn was surprised the Bears traded him to Philly
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn sat at his locker stall inside the NovaCare Complex Thursday, the first time that he had done so since the Eagles shipped a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears to add him to their roster. Quinn settled in and was greeted...
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home
After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
NHL
Avalanche names engraved on Stanley Cup
Defeated Lightning in six games last season to win third championship in team history. The Colorado Avalanche are etched in history -- literally. After winning the Stanley Cup last season, the Avalanche got their names engraved on the Cup, the final product which was unveiled Friday. Earlier this offseason, "Colorado...
NHL
Black coaches make hockey history in ECHL game
First such matchup in league history, believed to be first in North American men's pro hockey. Hockey history was made Wednesday when coaches Jason Payne and Joel Martin faced off against each other in an ECHL game in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It's the first time in the history of the ECHL...
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
NHL
MTL@BUF: What you need to know
BUFFALO - The Canadiens (3-4-0) are beginning their four-game road trip with a stop in Buffalo to take on their divisional rivals, the Sabres (4-2-0), on Thursday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is looking for a reversal of fortunes after losing two games...
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Hart scorching the start to 2022-2023
Carter Hart is receiving high praise from his teammates, cited as one of the main reasons behind the Philadelphia Flyers’ hot start. Defensively, the team is better structured in front of him. John Tortorella has his team playing hard more times than not. If they don’t, Tortorella is quick to make an example, dissolving ice time from whoever doesn’t meet his standard.
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
On Journey to the NHL, Mat Myers Has Defied the Odds
October is Dwarfism Awareness Month - please visit Little People of America's website to learn more. They had just been told that their unborn son was going to have to live with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, and that he was never going to be able to drive a car or play a team sport. Going to college or finding a career would be improbable.
Sporting News
Why Phillies adopted 'Dancing on My Own' as unofficial song for their World Series run
The Philadelphia Phillies are living in a world where most people think they're on borrowed time, but they aren't listening to the noise. It's been a remarkable postseason for Philadelphia, the sixth seed in the National League, which has gone 9-2 so far in the playoffs. However, while they're drowning...
Golden Knights F Phil Kessel Becomes NHL's New Iron Man
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel became the NHL’s new Iron Man on Tuesday, playing his 990th consecutive game – part of a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Kessel broke the record of the recently retired Keith Yandle, who set the mark last season while a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
BLOG: TUDN Deportes' Esparza, Moreno Bringing Hockey to New Audiences
The Blackhawks are only one of four teams in the NHL that have a Spanish radio broadcast for regular season games. In February 1992, New Jersey Devils winger Bill Guerin laced up and became the first player of Hispanic descent to play on NHL ice. Almost thirty-years later, the NHL continues to work on expanding the game to Spanish speaking audiences with the league-wide initiative Hockey is for Everyone™ campaign.
NHL
Former Coyotes captain Doan, son drop puck before home opener
Josh Doan, current Arizona State captain, joins father on ice for ceremony. Coyotes legend Shane Doan and his son Josh, an Arizona prospect, dropped the puck before the first game at Mullett Arena. 01:22 •. With the new partnership between the Arizona Coyotes and Arizona State University officially beginning on...
