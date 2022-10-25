ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 4

Michelle
3d ago

All these young kids are just coming up missing 😕 what is going on Lord please bring all the missing children home safely to there family in Jesus name Amen 🙏🏽💔❤!!!

Reply(1)
4
 

WNEM

Flint teen missing, police requesting information

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police investigate suspicious death of 1-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy after he was brought to the Children's Hospital in Detroit early Thursday morning.Detroit police confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital sometime after midnight by his mother and died shortly after arriving. DPD says officers were also called for "allegations of sexual assault." However, investigators do not believe it led to the child's death.Police say they are questioning the boy's parents.No further details have been released at this time. Police says a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Man charged in Bay City standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Interview with Musician Steve Seskin

Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. It was a hectic week for the Bay City Department of Public Safety. A high-speed chase ended when a truck crashed into a townhome Tuesday night, and police took another man into custody Thursday afternoon after an armed standoff.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Man found dead inside Macomb County apartment, 1 person arrested

MEMPHIS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was arrested after police found a 65-year-old man dead inside an apartment in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a homicide at an apartment complex on Henderson Street in the Village of Memphis. The victim was found in the apartment, and investigators later determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma with health complications.A 32-year-old man, who police say also lived in the apartment, was arrested and transported to the Macomb County Jail. Police say the suspect called 911 at about 9:40 p.m., and the Memphis Police Department requested the sheriff's office to investigate. A witness told deputies that he heard yelling coming from the apartment earlier that day.The investigation will be turned over to the prosecutor's office once complete.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial

A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Saginaw man facing nine felony charges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday in Lansing in connection with an armed robbery. Police said the suspects ranged in age from 17-18. The arrest happened at a home on Grovenburg Street, near Miller Road. A large police presence - including Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police troopers - was seen at the location.
LANSING, MI

