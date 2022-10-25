Read full article on original website
Michelle
3d ago
All these young kids are just coming up missing 😕 what is going on Lord please bring all the missing children home safely to there family in Jesus name Amen 🙏🏽💔❤!!!
WNEM
Flint teen missing, police requesting information
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
Man in LPD custody after fleeing crash, breaking into home
In the evening hours on Friday, Lansing Police and Lansing Fire Department first responders were dispatched to calls of a car crash on East Oakland Ave and North Larch Street in Lansing.
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
Detroit police investigate suspicious death of 1-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy after he was brought to the Children's Hospital in Detroit early Thursday morning.Detroit police confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital sometime after midnight by his mother and died shortly after arriving. DPD says officers were also called for "allegations of sexual assault." However, investigators do not believe it led to the child's death.Police say they are questioning the boy's parents.No further details have been released at this time. Police says a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
WNEM
Man charged in Bay City standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family mourns young mother killed after forklift she was driving fell on her in Sterling Heights
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Dayzia Kelly was just 25 years old when the forklift she was driving early Monday fell on top of her. Her family says she took the job at Metalsa, between 17 Mile and 18 Mile roads near Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, to make money before going back to nursing school.
WNEM
Interview with Musician Steve Seskin
Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. It was a hectic week for the Bay City Department of Public Safety. A high-speed chase ended when a truck crashed into a townhome Tuesday night, and police took another man into custody Thursday afternoon after an armed standoff.
WNEM
Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
abc12.com
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
fox2detroit.com
Parents outraged after 6-year-old special needs daughter was dropped at wrong bus stop
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Dearborn Heights couple says their 6-year-old daughter with special needs was dropped off at the wrong bus stop - and the school did nothing to help find her. "I'm thinking did something happen to my daughter," said Marcus White. "Now I'm in protection...
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
WNEM
Suspect in Uptown Bay City crash hospitalized in critical condition, police say
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect who was taken into custody following a crash in Uptown Bay City Tuesday night remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police. The 40-year-old man is accused of stabbing someone Tuesday and then leading police on a high-speed chase through Saginaw...
Man found dead inside Macomb County apartment, 1 person arrested
MEMPHIS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was arrested after police found a 65-year-old man dead inside an apartment in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a homicide at an apartment complex on Henderson Street in the Village of Memphis. The victim was found in the apartment, and investigators later determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma with health complications.A 32-year-old man, who police say also lived in the apartment, was arrested and transported to the Macomb County Jail. Police say the suspect called 911 at about 9:40 p.m., and the Memphis Police Department requested the sheriff's office to investigate. A witness told deputies that he heard yelling coming from the apartment earlier that day.The investigation will be turned over to the prosecutor's office once complete.
abc12.com
23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial
A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
WNEM
Saginaw man facing nine felony charges
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
WILX-TV
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday in Lansing in connection with an armed robbery. Police said the suspects ranged in age from 17-18. The arrest happened at a home on Grovenburg Street, near Miller Road. A large police presence - including Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police troopers - was seen at the location.
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
