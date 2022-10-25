Read full article on original website
Related
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
3 Royal Caribbean Drink Package Tips Every Cruiser Needs to Know
For many cruise passengers, a cruise would not be complete without consuming a few (or more than a few adult beverages). Cruise ships have bars pretty much everywhere and whether you're at dinner, a show, the pool, or even the spa, the beverage of your choice is never far away.
Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change
You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem
Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Royal Caribbean Brings Back a Covid Change Passengers Like
Few, if any cruise passengers miss wearing masks and dealing with ever-changing rules on exactly what was required of them in different parts of the ships they were on. People generally also appreciate not having to take covid tests before their cruises because the effort made taking the trips that much more complex.
We've spent 24 cumulative days on cruise ships, and these disappointing photos show what cruising is really like now
Over the past two years, Insider reporters have faced a few reality checks while sailing Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Cunard cruise lines.
Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' ship sold out 1st voyage in 24 hours: report
Royal Caribbean’s new Icon of the Seas cruise reportedly sold out for its inaugural 2024 voyage hours after the cruise line opened bookings to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Major Beverage Change
Entire social-media groups are devoted to the various all-you-can-drink packages offered by the major cruise lines. People love to share not only what their favorite drinks are, but their thoughts on the best bars, favorite bartenders, and (sometimes) exactly how much value they managed to extract from the drink packages they bought.
5 Tips for Taking Solo Cruises
Whenever you see television ads for cruise lines you either get families having fun together or couples looking vaguely romantic. None of the companies ever show someone sitting by himself at dinner or really anyone doing anything by themselves. To be fair, an image of me typing on a laptop...
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
travelawaits.com
Royal Caribbean Unveils First Look At Icon Of The Seas — ‘The World’s Greatest Family Vacation’
Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s newest ship and first in the newest Icon class, is still under construction in Finland. Thanks to modern technology, I got to preview what the guest experience on board is going to look and feel like next year. I relinquished my cell phone, donned a pair of special slippers and a set of 3D goggles, and stepped into the CAVE, a place inside Royal Caribbean’s Innovation Lab where ideas on what makes up a dream vacation take shape.
dallasexpress.com
Royal Caribbean Announces World’s Biggest Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean has announced it is building what will become the world’s largest cruise ship, fully equipped with the largest waterpark at sea, set to sail year-round out of the port of Miami, Florida. This new ship, dubbed the Icon of the Seas, will offer trips to Eastern and...
Booking a Royal Caribbean Cruise: 3 Things You Need to Know
Picking a cruise line requires balancing everything from itinerary, food, entertainment, and what type of passengers you want to sail with. A couple looking for a romantic getaway might opt for Virgin Voyages, which requires passengers be 18 or over rather than booking a family-friendly Royal Caribbean International (RCL) or Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) voyage.
cruisefever.net
Service Dog Reaches Cruise Line’s Highest Status After 700 Days on Cruises
A service dog was awarded a cruise line’s highest status after spending more than 700 days on cruise ships. Joska the service dog reached elite status with Holland America Line after crossing the 700 day mark on the cruise line’s recent 150th anniversary sailing on Rotterdam. Joska is now a Platinum Medallion, the highest past-guest award on Holland America Line for cruising days.
AOL Corp
Cold weather is coming! This space heater has 45,000 five-star reviews and it's just $27
Halloween is next week and if you haven't felt that fall chill yet, you will soon. In just a few weeks, that cozy blanket isn't going to cut it anymore. That means you're going to have to kick your home heating game up a notch. For those hesitant about turning up the thermostat too soon, Amazon has a solution: the GiveBest Electric Space Heater. Right now you can get it for just $27 when you apply the on-page coupon.
Video of Flooded 'Carnival' Cruise Ship Cabin Has People Talking
As fun and relaxing as cruise trips can be, when something goes wrong, it goes really wrong. During the peak of the covid pandemic, fast-spreading illness and prolonged quarantines were major concerns. But even without taking potential illness into account, there is another problem many cruise-goers encounter: flooding. Unfortunately, such...
New 'Cheapest Way' to Fly Across the Atlantic Looks Pretty Amazing
Man people's ambitions of traveling abroad are cut short by the sheer cost of it. Flying overseas can easily ring you up hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars fast. Luckily, however, some budget airlines are taking the financial sting out of international travel. Savvy airline travel expert @thepointsguy fills us...
reviewed.com
Roomy and regulated, this incredible side-by-side fridge breaks the mold
If you’re in the market for a side-by-side fridge, the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS (available at Best Buy for $1,299.99) is one of the better values currently available. Not only does it feature steady temperatures and less of a warm spot in its middle than other side-by-sides, it manages this while using about a third of the electricity as other fridges. It also provides an expanse of fridge storage compared to other options, though its freezer is slightly smaller than average. It has a through-the-door dispenser, but nothing else that might inflate its price—and at its current price it’s a great value. The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS ranks right up there with the Samsung RS27T5200SR as one of the best side-by-sides we’ve ever tested.
Comments / 0