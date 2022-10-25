Read full article on original website
Thomasville man charged with assault by strangulation: court records
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing an assault charge after allegedly strangling a person, according to Davidson County court records. Marcus Cottingham, 38, is accused in court records of assaulting the victim and leaving “marks on and around the neck by strangulation by grabbing from behind.” He is facing a charge of […]
NC teens sentenced in murder of 15-year-old in case highlighting youth gun violence
Ian Wells arranged to buy ammunition for his gun on Instagram. He got ambushed when he showed up.
Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
Attorney for suspect in Orange Co. teen murders to try to keep case in juvenile court
The teenager accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 17-year-old Devin Clark was in court Tuesday.
Alamance County breaking-and-entering investigation leads detectives to Missouri
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — An investigation into a vehicle break-in led Alamance County detectives’ attention far away from North Carolina. On Aug. 4, Alamance County deputies came to a park on the 5500 block of Church Road near Saxaphaw after getting a report of a vehicle break-in At the scene, the victim told deputies […]
Former NC nurse charged with murdering 2 patients by giving lethal insulin doses
The Forsyth County district attorney called Johnathan a 'rogue nurse' who administered lethal doses of insulin to two of his patients and tried to kill a third.
NC town that was a BLM protest hot spot faces a new First Amendment lawsuit
Plaintiffs say the town’s protest limits, police officers’ orders and the arrests that followed all were unlawful.
Reward being offered for information in NC shooting that killed two, including Statesville woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers unit is offering a cash reward for information in a double homicide in Greensboro that claimed the lives of two, including a 19-year-old Statesville woman. Officers responded just before midnight to Circle Drive near East Bessemer Avenue Tuesday night. At the scene,...
Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts. City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event. “It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. […]
Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
WXII 12
Friend remembers victim who was shot, killed in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is remembering her friend who was shot and killed in High Point early Friday morning. Leaders with the High Point Police Department said officers received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at Super 8 by Wyndham, located at 4400 Regency Drive, Friday at 1 a.m.
WECT
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018, launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
Election rumors in Rockingham County: None of them are true
WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) – The email from Paul Seamster, the elections director of Rockingham County, arrived early Tuesday and carried with it a tone of exasperation. “There has been a lot of misinformation circulating around the county about the Rockingham County Board of Elections and its staff, and we would like to stop the spread […]
‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
Man facing first-degree murder charge in Durham shooting
Officers arrested 35-year-old Lamin Amie Njie for the murder of Julie Lindsey that happened Thursday morning on South Roxboro Street.
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 NC killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
rhinotimes.com
Inmate In Guilford County’s Greensboro Jail Found Unresponsive And Later Dies
On Thursday morning, Oct. 20, an inmate being held in the large Guilford County jail in downtown Greensboro died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to a report from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department – which runs Guilford County’s two jails – the inmate suffered a “medical emergency.”
Police seize 120+ counterfeit THC candies from 4 stores in North Carolina
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police made a “sweet” bust as part of an operation to seize illegal candies found in some Roxboro stores. At first glance, it looks like the real thing. Candy or treats that you would pick up at any store. “21st century counterfeiters are getting really good at what they do,” Roxboro Police […]
WSET
Former Wake Forest Baptist Nurse charged with murder
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Murder charges have been brought against a former nurse relating to the death of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O'Neill saying today he is bringing criminal charges against former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist nurse Jonathan Hayes. The charges stem from three incidents where police say...
