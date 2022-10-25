ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
apophis is coming 2029
2d ago

Greensboro police has lost complete control of that city. corrupt, apathetic politicians who are democrats run greensboro. criminals have been allowed to run wild in the streets.

FOX8 News

Thomasville man charged with assault by strangulation: court records

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing an assault charge after allegedly strangling a person, according to Davidson County court records. Marcus Cottingham, 38, is accused in court records of assaulting the victim and leaving “marks on and around the neck by strangulation by grabbing from behind.” He is facing a charge of […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts. City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event. “It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Friend remembers victim who was shot, killed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is remembering her friend who was shot and killed in High Point early Friday morning. Leaders with the High Point Police Department said officers received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at Super 8 by Wyndham, located at 4400 Regency Drive, Friday at 1 a.m.
HIGH POINT, NC
WECT

Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018, launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Election rumors in Rockingham County: None of them are true

WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) – The email from Paul Seamster, the elections director of Rockingham County, arrived early Tuesday and carried with it a tone of exasperation. “There has been a lot of misinformation circulating around the county about the Rockingham County Board of Elections and its staff, and we would like to stop the spread […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Inmate In Guilford County’s Greensboro Jail Found Unresponsive And Later Dies

On Thursday morning, Oct. 20, an inmate being held in the large Guilford County jail in downtown Greensboro died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to a report from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department – which runs Guilford County’s two jails – the inmate suffered a “medical emergency.”
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Former Wake Forest Baptist Nurse charged with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Murder charges have been brought against a former nurse relating to the death of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O'Neill saying today he is bringing criminal charges against former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist nurse Jonathan Hayes. The charges stem from three incidents where police say...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

