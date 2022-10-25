Read full article on original website
Related
blockworks.co
Latest in Crypto Hiring: BitMEX Appoints CFO as Interim CEO
Former executive at Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters joins digital asset liquidity aggregator. Alexander Hoeptner, the CEO of crypto futures exchange BitMEX, suddenly stepped down from the role, which he had held since January 2021 — as the company tapped Chief Financial Officer Stephan Lutz as its interim chief executive. Lutz...
blockworks.co
74% of Institutions Plan To Buy Crypto: Fidelity Survey
Fidelity is back with another institutional survey, having found growing appetite for diving into digital assets among big finance. Financial services giant Fidelity has found more institutions are invested in crypto than a year ago, despite the market downturn. Fidelity found 58% of surveyed investors reported owning digital assets in...
blockworks.co
Flagship A16z Crypto Fund Lost 40% in First Half of 2022: WSJ
Venture funding in the crypto space has been on the decline this year compared to 2021, according to a second quarter 2022 report. Crypto-friendly venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz’s digital asset investments may be struggling more than the industry initially believed, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.
blockworks.co
US Dollar Recovers, Bitcoin Holds $20K as Fed Decision Looms
Bitcoin, like gold, has been trading sideways for months, a period of unusually low volatility, but now looks poised to trend upward. Bolstered by rising equities and a fluctuating US dollar, bitcoin has held its position over $20,000 since Tuesday. It is a key resistance level last hit in early October, but the looming central bank decision and rallying dollar may end bitcoin’s rebound.
blockworks.co
FTX May Launch Own Stablecoin ‘in the Not-too-distant Future,’ CEO Says
Sam Bankman-Fried also shared that FTX has between $1 billion and $4 billion on hand to make acquisitions. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried revealed that the crypto exchange is considering developing its own stablecoin in an interview with European publication The Big Whale. Most major exchanges already have an asset-backed stablecoin....
blockworks.co
Celsius Creditors Fight To Stop $23M Stablecoin Sale
The court should deny Celsius’ stablecoin sale as the lender hasn’t established ownership of the assets, creditors have said. Celsius’ committee of unsecured creditors is taking another swing at the embattled crypto lender — this time over its plans to cash out its stablecoins. On Sept....
blockworks.co
Core Scientific Stock Price Plummets 70% as It Considers Bankruptcy
The crypto miner’s board has decided to skip upcoming payments and hire advisers to evaluate the company’s options. Core Scientific has decided to skip upcoming payments as it faces liquidity and operational issues, and has hired advisers as it considers restructuring its capital structure or seeking relief through bankruptcy.
blockworks.co
Meta’s Metaverse Division Loses Nearly $3.7B in Q3
Meta’s stock price was down about 15% in after-hours trading, as of 5:15 pm ET. Meta’s Reality Labs business — the division in charge of producing metaverse-related technology — once again saw heavy losses, hemorrhaging nearly $3.7 billion during the third quarter. The company’s family of...
blockworks.co
What Are Real-world Assets? DeFi’s Newest Yield
The race to find ‘real yield’ in DeFi has lending protocols integrating creative new ways to leverage real-world assets. The $50 billion decentralized finance industry has been at the forefront of financial innovation in the past few years. Decentralized finance — or DeFi — primitives such as stablecoins, swaps, lending, derivatives, insurance and prediction markets have been democratizing access to financial products. Nonetheless, DeFi returns have been hard hit by recent bearish conditions. Yields have hit rock bottom with investor participation also at an all-time low.
blockworks.co
Crypto Venture Funding Hits Year-Low in Q3 2022: Galaxy
Crypto venture capitalists have together raised $121 billion this year, but only $32 billion has been deployed so far. 2022 has already been a record year for venture capital funding in the crypto space, but a decline in the second half may foreshadow a prolonged slowdown, according to new research from investment firm Galaxy Digital.
blockworks.co
Big Tech Trading Like Bitcoin on a Bad Day After Disappointing Earnings
Bitcoin, known for its volatility, has only lost 18% or more in one day on 10 occasions over the last 10 years, and only twice in the last 5 years. Based on Thursday’s session, Big Tech is starting to trade like cryptocurrencies. Although bitcoin managed to stay above $20,000,...
blockworks.co
Google Agrees To Boost Compliance Program in DOJ Legal Battle
The US Department of Justice claims Google lost data sought in an investigation into cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e The US Department of Justice and Alphabet Inc.’s Google filed a joint stipulated agreement on Tuesday to close a dispute ongoing since 2016 in California federal court. US District Judge Richard Seeborg...
Comments / 0