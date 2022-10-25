ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Violent Offender Busted After Firing Shots From Stolen Glock, Trenton Police Say

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Paris T. Mann, 35 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Trenton Police Department via Facebook)

A violent offender who is banned from possessing handguns was arrested again after authorities allegedly caught him firing rounds from a stolen Glock in Trenton.

Paris T. Mann, 35, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property, obstruction, and other weapons offenses, Trenton Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Mann was seen firing rounds from a weapon as officers responded to the area of Stuyvesant and Hayes Avenues, police said.

A follow-up investigation allegedly found that the weapon — a Glock 48 .9mm semi-automatic handgun — was stolen.

Mann’s charges are also subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA).

Comments / 7

Dan Fabrizio
3d ago

justice reform put bad people like this on the streets. thank God for the 2nd amendment overturn and being able to protect my family.

Reply
2
 

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

