Violent Offender Busted After Firing Shots From Stolen Glock, Trenton Police Say

Paris T. Mann, 35 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Trenton Police Department via Facebook)

A violent offender who is banned from possessing handguns was arrested again after authorities allegedly caught him firing rounds from a stolen Glock in Trenton.

Paris T. Mann, 35, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property, obstruction, and other weapons offenses, Trenton Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Mann was seen firing rounds from a weapon as officers responded to the area of Stuyvesant and Hayes Avenues, police said.

A follow-up investigation allegedly found that the weapon — a Glock 48 .9mm semi-automatic handgun — was stolen.

Mann’s charges are also subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA).

