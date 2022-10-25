Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield ranks #46 on "Best Places for Halloween"
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. for the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by WalletHub, an online hub for consumer finance information. The...
Bakersfield Now
Kaiser Permanente, local agencies to host annual Drug Take Back and Recycling event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Have any unwanted or expired household items like expired medications lying around the house?. Kaiser Permanente, Bakersfield Police Department, and other local agencies are hosting the annual Drug Take Back and Recycling event. The event takes place on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday,...
Bakersfield Now
How to get Over-The-Air signal
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Over-the-Air TV, also called “OTA TV,” is high-definition television broadcast from local TV stations in your area. All you need to watch OTA TV is a television set and an OTA antenna. Connect to ‘ANT IN’ on the back of any digital-ready TV....
Bakersfield Now
California Economic Summit kicks off in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "Right now I think California is in crisis," Vince Fong, California Assembly member for the 34th Assembly District (R-CA), said. "We're dealing with crisis after crisis, but right now there's no bigger one than energy and water." The California Economic Summit started with a crucial...
Bakersfield Now
Newsom speaks at summit on help coming to Kern County in wake of transition away from oil
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Governor Newsom told the crowd we're not going to walk away from our commitment, this as the state continues to accelerate the transition to low carbon green growth. He says the sky is the limit in Kern County. "Everybody surprise," Ashley Swearengin, Vice President &...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield veterinary centers burglarized, one hit speaks out
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE:. Bakersfield Police Department notified Eyewitness News that these burglaries all occurred in the county, and they are unaware of any type of trend within the city's jurisdiction. --- Multiple veterinary centers are claiming they have been burglarized over the last month. The Thurman Veterinary...
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
Bakersfield Now
Family searching for missing 39-year-old man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Family is asking the community’s help in finding 39-year-old Roberto Vargas. He is 5’5” tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald. He has multiple tattoos and a facial scar, according to family. KCSO said he was reported missing on...
Bakersfield Now
Solo-vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield leaves one dead
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash in northwest Bakersfield that left one dead Friday morning. According to CHP, on October 28, 2022, at around 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue for a report of a solo-vehicle crash. CHP...
Bakersfield Now
Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
Bakersfield Now
Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
Bakersfield Now
Man suffers major injuries in vehicle, big rig crash south of Bakersfield: CHP
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A vehicle rear-ended a big rig on Highway 99, south of Bakersfield, leaving a man with major injuries just before noon Friday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 11:43 a.m. CHP-Bakersfield received a report of a an injury crash on Highway 99, north of Highway...
Bakersfield Now
Delano Police Department awarded $80,000 for increased traffic safety
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department has been awarded $80,000 in grants to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on roads, according to a news release from the department. The Delano Police Department said it will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs...
Bakersfield Now
Multi-agency effort leads to 20 arrests in gang enforcement operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Twenty gang members were arrested and several weapons and drugs were seized in a multi-agency gang enforcement operation this week, hosted by the McFarland and Delano police departments. Around 54 officers conducted compliance checks, and of the 20 arrests, 3 felony and 17 misdemeanor arrests...
Bakersfield Now
Drug dealer convicted of murder
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Kern County jury convicted John Hardison of all felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Wednesday. On April 10, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m. Prosecutors said Hardison confronted Brian...
Bakersfield Now
Taft man seriously injured in crash off Hwy 58: CHP
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 47-year-old Taft man was seriously injured in a crash off of Highway 58 on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 12:30 p.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a report of a crash on Highway 58, east of Lokern Road. Medical personnel were en route shortly after.
Bakersfield Now
Police search for 7-11 robbery suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding and identifying three robbery suspects from a 7-11 store, located in the 2300 block of Chester Lane. The incident happened on Sept. 23 at the 7-11 store, just east of A Street. The suspects used physical...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year. Courtney Nichole Easley. Easley last contacted the family on 09/03/21. It is unknown what Easley is wearing. If anyone has information regarding Easley’s whereabouts, they...
