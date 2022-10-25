Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Baby born at Karol G concert in Fresno, star visits baby in hospital same night
After a baby was born in the Save Mart Center restroom on the Fresno stop of Karol G's tour on Tuesday, the artist announced on her Instagram page that she went to visit the mother in the hospital later that night.
Horror films come to life at this haunted house
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – “Haunted houses are like my Christmas, I enjoy scaring people. It’s a great thrill,” says the owner of 13 Shadows Haunted House, Mario Ponce. Fresno has recently become home to a new annual haunted house that features some of cinema’s scariest monsters including It the Clown, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger […]
Tulare woman turns to social media to find biological sister
A young South Valley woman is turning to social media in hopes of reuniting with her biological sister.
‘I feel like I was robbed by a pastor’: Bathroom remodel gone wrong
TULARE, Calif. (KGPE) – A South Valley man called CBS47 after he said he paid a pastor to redo his bathroom but the job was never finished. CBS47 On Your Side stepped in to help the veteran get his money back after he was left without a place to shower. “So this is the hose,” […]
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
Suspect identified in Fresno Lithia Ford dealership stabbing
The Fresno Police Department has identified the suspect who allegedly stabbed an employee inside the Lithia Ford Dealership in Northeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.
18-year-old sentenced 10 years for deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno
An 18-year-old Parlier man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno in July.
IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
CHP: Drunk driver with gun found sleeping on Merced highway
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – A drunk driver with a stolen gun was arrested after he was found sleeping in his car on a highway in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. Early Sunday morning, officials said an officer had spotted a vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99. While […]
Man stabbed at Fresno Lithia Ford dealership, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect was arrested after he stabbed an employee of a Fresno car dealership on Wednesday morning in what was described as a random attack, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called out to the Lithia Ford dealership near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenue for a […]
GV Wire
Repeat Fresno Felon Headed to Federal Lockup at Just 21 Years Old
Desmond Lamar Divine has had enough youthful brushes with the law to learn from his mistakes. But, on Monday, a federal judge sentenced the 21-year-old Fresno resident to four years and three months in prison, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release. According to court documents, on...
KMJ
Man Shot and Killed Friday Night in Fresno is Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
DA: Clovis woman sentenced for giving baby brain injury
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who caused a traumatic brain injury to her great-nephew has been sentenced to prison time, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday morning, officials said a judge sentenced 52-year-old Lynette Freeman to 12 years in prison for child abuse and causing great bodily injury to […]
Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run released from custody as family mourns
The family of a hit-and-run victim in Visalia is pledging to keep her memory alive while the woman accused of killing her was released from custody Monday.
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Evans Avenue for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an […]
KMPH.com
Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Merced shuts down intersection
MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is now investigating a deadly 2-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near M St. and Buena Vista Drive in North Merced. Detectives did not release much information but did advise drivers to avoid this area as it remained closed...
Man shot while walking in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. According to […]
Comments / 1