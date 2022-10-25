ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Horror films come to life at this haunted house

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – “Haunted houses are like my Christmas, I enjoy scaring people. It’s a great thrill,” says the owner of 13 Shadows Haunted House, Mario Ponce. Fresno has recently become home to a new annual haunted house that features some of cinema’s scariest monsters including It the Clown, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man stabbed at Fresno Lithia Ford dealership, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect was arrested after he stabbed an employee of a Fresno car dealership on Wednesday morning in what was described as a random attack, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called out to the Lithia Ford dealership near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenue for a […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Repeat Fresno Felon Headed to Federal Lockup at Just 21 Years Old

Desmond Lamar Divine has had enough youthful brushes with the law to learn from his mistakes. But, on Monday, a federal judge sentenced the 21-year-old Fresno resident to four years and three months in prison, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release. According to court documents, on...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man Shot and Killed Friday Night in Fresno is Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Clovis woman sentenced for giving baby brain injury

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who caused a traumatic brain injury to her great-nephew has been sentenced to prison time, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday morning, officials said a judge sentenced 52-year-old Lynette Freeman to 12 years in prison for child abuse and causing great bodily injury to […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Evans Avenue for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Merced shuts down intersection

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is now investigating a deadly 2-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near M St. and Buena Vista Drive in North Merced. Detectives did not release much information but did advise drivers to avoid this area as it remained closed...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot while walking in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. According to […]
FRESNO, CA

