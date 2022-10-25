Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATV
BOLO Alert: Police seeking information on Roland homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on Jan. 1. in Roland, Arkansas. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Brown. If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation contact Detective Braxton or the...
KATV
North Little Rock porch pirate last seen in Benton; has active felony warrant for arrest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock "porch pirate" wanted for swiping a package from a home, has an active felony warrant out for her arrest. North Little Rock police said Friday that 49-year-old Florene Michelle Morales is still wanted in the Oct. 11 theft from a residence in the 1500 block of Skyline Drive.
KATV
Yell County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Yell County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in finding a missing Yell County man. According to the sheriff's department, 68-year-old Daniel Gibson's last known contact was on Oct. 20. Gibson went missing from his residence near Ola, and there has been a search...
KATV
Wanted person opens fire on Pine Bluff police officers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department announced Wednesday that when officers went to locate a wanted person, it ended with them being shot at. According to police just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday detectives went to 2809 South Camden, ImmunoTek Plasma Center to locate a wanted person.
KATV
Police searching for a missing Sherwood man; officials need public's assistance
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police need your help finding a missing Central Arkansas man. Officials said Benjamin Evans was last seen on October 8 and family members are concerned about his welfare. Police said his known associates have not spoken with him as well. SPD is asking anyone...
Pine Bluff detectives on administrative leave after shootout with suspect
PINE BLUFF, Ark — On October 26 shortly after 4 p.m., detectives with the Pine Bluff Police Department went to ImmunoTek Plasma Center at 2809 South Camden Road to apprehend a wanted suspect. Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Dustin Denton, allegedly opened fire with a handgun as soon as...
KTLO
Investigation of officer involved shooting at Pine Bluff continuing
The Arkansas State Police is continuing today with an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred shortly after 4 PM on Tuesday outside a Pine Bluff business located at 2809 Camden Road. Pine Bluff Police Department authorities requested state police special agents assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division...
Police: Man injured after he opens fire on Pine Bluff officers
A man was injured Wednesday night after an exchange of gunfire with Pine Bluff officers on South Camden Road.
LRPD: Teen shot by brother as pair were ‘playing’ with gun
Police in Little Rock are investigating after they said a teenager was injured in a shooting at the Fair Oak Apartments Friday.
Little Rock police ID victim in West 18th Street shooting
Little Rock police have identified the victim killed in a Tuesday shooting.
KATV
BOLO Alert: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office needs help with information on homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for information about a homicide. The homicide occurred at 5705 highway 161 in North Little Rock and Kirk Kirkwood was the victim of the homicide. Police said the Homicide happened on Oct. 22. If anyone has...
‘Suspicious’ Wednesday morning death in Hot Springs under investigation
Hot Springs police are investigating after a body was found in the street early Wednesday morning.
LRPD: Juvenile injured in southwest Little Rock carjacking
Little Rock police say a juvenile was injured during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.
KATV
Conway police make an arrest in a Tuesday morning shooting incident; no injuries reported
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police make an arrest after a Conway man was accused of firing off numerous shots that struck a residence. According to authorities, officers responded to a "shots fired" call at around 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Pyramid Drive. 22-year-old Keun Davis was...
Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
Police: One dead in Little Rock near W. 18th Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened on W. 18th Street. According to police, the incident happened shortly before noon in the 2100 block of the street and left one person dead. Police state that the victim is an adult Hispanic male. There...
Russellville Police investigate after caller reported disturbance with weapon
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Russellville Police Department responded to the 600 block of West J Street for reports of a disturbance that involved weapons. According to reports, the person who initially made the call to the police stated that there was a male...
arkadelphian.com
Charges filed in Arkadelphia stabbing
Formal charges have been filed against an Arkadelphia man after a stabbing on Labor Day weekend sent his mother to the hospital. Kinta Gray, 43, of Arkadelphia, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on felony battery charges. Gray was arrested on Sept. 3, the same day authorities responded to a residence at Pine Court Apartments to investigate a stabbing.
KATV
North Little Rock porch pirate walks the plank, is identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department announced Monday they have identified the "porch pirate" swiping packages on Skyline Drive. Last Wednesday, North Little Rock police said the suspect stole a package from a residence in the 1500 block of Skyline Drive around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 11.
Comments / 0