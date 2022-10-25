ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

KATV

BOLO Alert: Police seeking information on Roland homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on Jan. 1. in Roland, Arkansas. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Brown. If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation contact Detective Braxton or the...
ROLAND, AR
KATV

Yell County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Yell County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in finding a missing Yell County man. According to the sheriff's department, 68-year-old Daniel Gibson's last known contact was on Oct. 20. Gibson went missing from his residence near Ola, and there has been a search...
YELL COUNTY, AR
KATV

Wanted person opens fire on Pine Bluff police officers

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department announced Wednesday that when officers went to locate a wanted person, it ended with them being shot at. According to police just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday detectives went to 2809 South Camden, ImmunoTek Plasma Center to locate a wanted person.
PINE BLUFF, AR
KTLO

Investigation of officer involved shooting at Pine Bluff continuing

The Arkansas State Police is continuing today with an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred shortly after 4 PM on Tuesday outside a Pine Bluff business located at 2809 Camden Road. Pine Bluff Police Department authorities requested state police special agents assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years

A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Police: One dead in Little Rock near W. 18th Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened on W. 18th Street. According to police, the incident happened shortly before noon in the 2100 block of the street and left one person dead. Police state that the victim is an adult Hispanic male. There...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Charges filed in Arkadelphia stabbing

Formal charges have been filed against an Arkadelphia man after a stabbing on Labor Day weekend sent his mother to the hospital. Kinta Gray, 43, of Arkadelphia, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on felony battery charges. Gray was arrested on Sept. 3, the same day authorities responded to a residence at Pine Court Apartments to investigate a stabbing.
ARKADELPHIA, AR

