Behind enemy lines: Cardinals-Vikings Q&A preview with Vikings Wire
The Arizona Cardinals face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 and seek to win two straight games for the first time this season. They have not won in Minnesota since 1977. They face a couple of prominent former Cardinals players in cornerback Patrick Peterson and linebacker Jordan Hicks. To help...
Little Miami earns upset over Xenia in Division II first-round playoff game
Little Miami was the only Ohio high school football team to earn a playoff victory as a No. 15 seed on Friday night as the Panthers defeated Xenia.
The 3 best moments from ESPN's 'College GameDay' before JSU-Southern
Jackson State got rowdy for ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday. The historically black university is hosting the ESPN segment for the first time in program history. Stephen A. Smith was announced as guest picker just before the segment started. Fans got wild ahead of Jackson State's matchup against Southern (1...
Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will remained sidelined with an ankle injury against the Golden State Warriors
Sources: Auburn Targeting Mississippi State AD John Cohen
The Tigers may soon steal away one of their rivals’ top administrators.
