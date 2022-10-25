North Dakota State Senator Kathy Hogan announces 6 point childcare legislative proposal while discussing re-election campaign

Read full article on original website
North Dakota state auditor: "exceptionally unlikely" state elections will be influenced by fraud
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota State Auditor says the state's election systems are "incredibly secure" following an independent review. "Yes, we do have a security contractor that we work with. Every two years we are looking at security assessments for the State of North Dakota and the university system, and this year we asked them specifically to evaluate our election processes for any vulnerabilities," said Josh Gallion.
Minnesota State House District 4B Candidate Jim Joy: "We have to work together to do what's right" to ease tax burdens on families and small businesses
(Hawley, MN) -- A small town Minnesota mayor is putting his hat into the ring in an effort to become the representative for the District 4B in the State House. Jim Joy is a candidate to become a State House Representative in District 4B. The Hawley Mayor joined WDAY Midday to share his mindset he would share with state leaders, find ways to cut back on inflation and taxes, and voice his strong support for law enforcement.
North Dakota state senator proposes childcare plan; says childcare should be considered "core public infrastructure"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Senator Kathy Hogan is touting a Democratic-NPL legislative proposal to address the state's childcare crisis. "It is a crisis and there are so many pieces in childcare that we need many pieces of solutions. There is not one solution that will address all the issues," said Hogan.
North Dakota U.S House Candidate Cara Mund: "It's not that women don't want to serve in these roles, we want to, we are capable, we are eager."
(Bismarck, ND) -- A U.S House Candidate looking to represent North Dakota is sharing her goals if she would be elected in the upcoming November General Election. Cara Mund joined WDAY's Thursdays with Tony to speak on her campaign. Mund says the deciding factor for her to enter the race came down to a lack of representation.
North Dakota State Auditor: No election fraud detected
(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's office says no fraud has been found in North Dakota's election system. Auditors from the office of Josh Gallion just released a review of the state's election system and found it's "exceptionally" unlikely the results of an election in North Dakota could be influenced by fraud.
Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha: "My job was to really try to turn the corner on an office that had been under heavy attack"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A prominent state official is sharing why she is seeking re-election in the upcoming November General Election. Julie Blaha, Minnesota's State Auditor, joined WDAY Midday to talk about her campaign. Blaha shared the goals of the office, how she has rebuilt the office following her election four years ago, and her goals moving forward.
Minnesota Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz: "We are going to win because people are fed up with the status quo"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota Attorney is vowing "to prosecute crime again" if elected to a chief position this November. Jim Schultz, a Minnesota Attorney General Candidate, joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the office. Schultz, who would be the first Republican to hold the office in 56 years if elected, says he is looking to crack down on violent crime and prosecute fraud cases throughout the state.
North Dakota U.S Senate Candidate Katrina Christiansen: The state has to " decouple our energy sector from those bad guys" in OPEC to improve energy independence
(Bismarck, ND) -- A U.S Senate Candidate is seeking to unseat a longtime incumbent in the upcoming November General Election. Katrina Christiansen spoke on WDAY Midday to share her political views, her top policy priorities, and how the campaign is going so-far this election cycle. "I have an understanding of...
Minnesota State Auditor Candidate Ryan Wilson vows to audit schools across state: "The auditor's office hasn't done an audit of a school district in over 20 years"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota attorney is looking to become the state auditor in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Wilson is looking to become Minnesota's State Auditor. He joined WDAY Midday to explain his motivations for running, what his first move would be in the office, and how he would make the office non-political.
North Dakota Ballot Measure 2: Legalizing Marijuana
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakotans will cast their vote on two initiated measures during the general election on Tuesday, November 8. Measure 1 would add a new article to the North Dakota Constitution regarding gubernatorial and legislative term limits and Measure 2 would create a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code legalizing the production, processing and sale of cannabis, and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by anyone 21 years of age or older.
North Dakota Ballot Measure 1: Term Limits
North Dakota's Annoying Palmer Amaranth Gaining Steam
Can These Weeds Put A Halt To A Carbine?
Minnesota State 4B Candidate John Hest: "Tax relief would be at the top of my ticket"
(St Paul, MN) -- A M State Moorhead academic advisor is throwing his hat into the ring to become a State House Representative in the upcoming November General Election. John Hest is looking to earn your vote to become the District 4B House Representative this November. He is looking to prioritize lowering tax relief to combat inflation, reinvest state dollars into public education, and find ways to give back the $9 billion dollar surplus to the people of Minnesota.
This Is North Dakota’s Top-Searched True Crime Story
A study was done, looking at 63 different true crime cases.
“No” to seizing freedom: One North Dakota Journalist’s story
Simon says that violated his constitutional rights and went against the state's shield law, which is designed to protect journalists and their sources.
What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?
The final debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen is over, and we listened in so you didn't have to. Here's a look at some of the key issues that came up during the debate, which was hosted by MPR News at the Fitzgerald Theatre:. Contrasting views...
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
ND DOT To Close Driver License & Motor Vehicle Offices Nov. 2
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will temporarily close all full-time Driver License offices and the Bismarck Motor Vehicle office Nov. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. for employee training. Bowman, Rolla, Valley City, Watford City Driver License offices and all other Motor Vehicle...
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
Border Strike Force seizes over 50 lbs of illegal drugs in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota law enforcement agencies participating in a joint detail as part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs, including enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people. According to North Dakota officials, during the week of August 22-28, the North […]
