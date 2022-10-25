Read full article on original website
Connecticut High School Football recap: Fairfield Prep, St. Joseph pull upsets
A look at what's happening around high school football in Connecticut:. -- Shelton pass incomplete, Gaels turn it over on downs wth 2:08 left. Prep 16, No. 9 Shelton 15 2:08 left. -- Prep comes up with a huge sack on 3n5, TO Shelton, 2:14 left. No. 9 Gaels trailing...
Week 8 CT High School football roundup: West Haven, Ansonia win big; H-K wins third straight
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Coaches or team representatives: GameTimeCT wishes to publish your team's results and game information every week. Please send us a summary of your game — scoring by quarters, a line score and top performers — to info@gametimect.com. ASAP following your game and it will be posted in our weekend roundups and top performers.
Wave by the numbers: Darien cross country at FCIACs, swimming rivalry and football runs past Ludlowe
Fleet feet, a rivalry victory in the pool, and a postseason look are in the spotlight for this week’s Wave by the numbers. Time for Darien’s Cam Meyer in the 4,000-meter FCIAC girls cross country championship race last Wednesday in New Canaan’s Waveny Park. The junior finished fifth and was one of only five runners to break 15 minutes in the race. She earned All-FCIAC first team honors.
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
Community news: Fairfield has Halloween house decorating contest
The nonprofit Team Woofgang & Co., is celebrating its fifth anniversary on Oct. 28. It was started in 2017 by Kelly Maffei, Kris Burbank and Amy Stern with the mission to provide vocational training and job skills development to adults with disabilities. People can visit the organization's store during the...
Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
Community news: Craft Westport returning after a 3-year hiatus
Staples High School Principal Stafford Thomas, Jr. has announced the school’s Students of the Month recipients for October. The students are ninth grader Eleni Braga, 10th graders Logan Noorily and Samantha Henske, 11th graders Nina Lauterbach and Morgan Tamm, and 12th grader Jeffrey Pogue. The Students of the Month...
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Ellington; Jackpot Grows to $800 Million
No one won the huge Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but one ticket sold in Connecticut won $1 million and three tickets sold here won $50,000. The estimated jackpot for Saturday night is now $800 million. The cash value is $383.7 million. The winning numbers Wednesday night were 19, 36, 37,...
University of New Haven, Sacred Heart University students killed in Massachusetts crash
Two University of New Haven students and one Sacred Heart University student died in a crash in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.
Waterbury man killed in Southington car crash
Jose Principe, 28, died at an area hospital. It’s unknown if the gunshot wound was a contributing factor in his death. An autopsy will be performed at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
Police: Bridgeport dad punched youth football coach in face at game in Wilton
WILTON — Police say a Bridgeport man was arrested Sunday after punching his child's coach during a youth football game between Stamford and Wilton. Michael Curry, 42, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was released and is scheduled to appear Nov. 2 in state Superior Court in Stamford.
Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
If This Was Your Last Meal in Connecticut, What Would You Get?
If this was your last meal in Connecticut, say you're moving away, or even imagine yourself on death row, what would you get?. A steamed cheeseburger from Ted's? A fresh tomato pie from Pepe's? Wings from J. Timothy's? Clams from The Place? Ramen from Mecha?. Those are all running around...
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
Fallen Bristol officer remembered by close friend
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A close friend of one of two fallen Bristol police officers is recalling fond memories. Jon Faass said he new Lt Dustin DeMonte well. Faass spoke with Channel 3 about who DeMonte was and how he has been mourning his loss. About 30 years ago, he...
The Sophomore Phenomenon Takes Over Volleyball
One of the team Captains for the Norwalk Bears Volleyball team is only a sophomore at Norwalk High. Who is this sophomore phenomenon? you might ask, her name is Ally Lanzaratto. Ally is an outside hitter for The Bears volleyball team and is leading the way for the team. After making the varsity team as a freshman and being a starter last year, coaches and players realized how much of an asset she is for the team. So coming into this season, coaches knew that she was going to be a big part of their volleyball team coming into this season, so coaches decided to give her the captain roll.
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
