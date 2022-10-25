One of the team Captains for the Norwalk Bears Volleyball team is only a sophomore at Norwalk High. Who is this sophomore phenomenon? you might ask, her name is Ally Lanzaratto. Ally is an outside hitter for The Bears volleyball team and is leading the way for the team. After making the varsity team as a freshman and being a starter last year, coaches and players realized how much of an asset she is for the team. So coming into this season, coaches knew that she was going to be a big part of their volleyball team coming into this season, so coaches decided to give her the captain roll.

1 DAY AGO