KMAland Missouri (10/28): McQuinn, Noland lead Stanberry, South Holt to postseason wins
(KMAland) -- Colby McQuinn and Kendall Noland led Stanberry and South Holt to wins on Friday evening in KMAland Missouri postseason football. Colby McQuinn threw for 127 yards and three touchdowns while Tucker Schieber rushed for 113 yards and two scores. Gavin Cameron added three rushing touchdowns and picked up 91 yards.
KMAland Iowa 8-Player (10/28): Lenox, Fremont-Mills move into quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- Lenox and Fremont-Mills are moving on to the state quarterfinals while West Harrison’s historical season came to an end in Iowa Class 8-Player on Friday. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 28 No. 8 West Harrison 12. Max Hough led GTRA with 283 yards of total offense, finishing with three offensive touchdowns...
Auburn hoping to bounce back, avenge early loss to Ashland-Greenwood
(Auburn) -- Despite last week's stumble, the Auburn football team is into the playoffs for the third straight year, the fifth time in the past six seasons and the 19th in program history. The Bulldogs come into the Class C1 postseason at 6-3 after last week's 10-0 loss to Nebraska...
Clarinda falls to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42-16
(Rock Rapids) -- The Clarinda Cardinals had their 2022 football season come to a close Friday night as they fell to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. The Cardinals (6-4) would fall behind early and couldn't make up the difference late as the KMA state no. 1 Lions (10-0) won 42-16 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Fremont-Mills holds off Southeast Warren's comeback attempt to set up rematch with Lenox
(Lacona) -- For the second straight week, Fremont-Mills football fended off a comeback attempt to keep their season alive. The Knights (7-2) led by as many as 18 against Southeast Warren in Friday's Class 8-Player second round postseason action. However, the Warhawks (9-1) made things interesting, but F-M held on for a 30-28 win.
9 Bearcats named All-MIAA honorees
(Maryville) -- Nine Northwest Missouri State women’s soccer players have been named All-MIAA honorees. Redshirt freshman goalie Lilly Ellis was picked as the Goalkeeper of the Year while senior defender Letycia Bonifacio was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year. The other All-MIAA First Team member along with Ellis...
Randy Duehr, 68, Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial. Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: no designated time. Memorials: in his name. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley...
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex)
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: St. Mary's Church (Nebr. City), Lourdes Central Catholic School (Nebr. City), Hospice House (Omaha), Open Door...
Robert Martin (Bob) Fischer, 81, Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri. Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M. Visitation End: 5:00 P.M. Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
Barbara Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Wohlers: we're in uncharted territories for fire fuel conditions
(Glenwood) -- Following a rash of grass and field fires throughout the region this past weekend, conservation advocates are urging residents to take extra precautions. Large field fires struck several counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including a 750-acre brush fire in Montgomery County, 350 acres in Fremont County, over 3,000 acres in Harrison County, and several fires sweeping through southern Lancaster County in southeast Nebraska. Kody Wohlers is the Director of the Loess Hills Land Stewardship with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Wohlers tells KMA News the region is in uncharted territory with the severity of dry conditions.
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
Syracuse Fire and Rescue used new rough-terrain vehicle to fight Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new brush attack vehicle is up and running for Syracuse Fire and Rescue. Its first time in action was the Sunday wildfires. This new GMC truck features a water tank and pump, installed by a local company, to fight fires in rough terrain. The...
Richard J. Moore, Jr, 64, previously from Clarinda and Bedford
Funeral Home:Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home- Independence, Missouri.
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
Clarinda Council approves property transfer to CEDC
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have authorized the selling of city-owned properties in hopes of spurring economic development. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing and, by a 3-0 vote, approved a resolution authorizing the sale of three city-owned properties to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation for $22,000. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the sale includes 600 and 608 East Lincoln Street and 107 South 11th Street.
Officials discussing next steps to find victims of suspected Iowa serial killer
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Rumors of an alleged serial killer in a small town in western Iowa has made international headlines. Donald Dean Studey passed away in 2013 but his daughter, Lucy Studey, informed the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 that her dad was a serial killer and had made her help dispose of […]
St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug And Driving Charges In Nodaway County
A St. Joseph woman was arrested on multiple charges early this (Friday) morning in Nodaway County, including a felony level drug charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says at 12:18 A.M. this morning officers arrested 41-year-old St. Joseph resident Waneta K. Combs on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, not having insurance, driving while revoked and failing to display valid license plates.
Abandoned vehicle determined to be stolen out of Beatrice
BEATRICE - An abandoned vehicle found in eastern Gage County was recovered by police and ruled stolen. On Wednesday morning, the Gage County Sheriff's office was dispatched to the areas of W. Dogwood and South 54th Road east of Pickrell for an abandoned vehicle. Deputies concluded the vehicle had been stolen out of Beatrice.
