ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘All That Breathes’ Should Contend for Both Documentary and Cinematography Oscars

Filmmaker Shaunak Sen loves to look at his filthy polluted home, Delhi, through different prisms. His graduate school feature “City of Sleep” (2016) chronicled multiple sleep journeys, from soft beds to hard pavements. With his next, “All That Breathes,” he took his cameras from Delhi’s garbage-strewn streets to the murky skies, where hawk-like black kites circle slowly, and all too often, plummet to the earth. “That film was about looking at the city on a horizontal axis,” he said over Zoom. “This was looking at the city through a vertical axis.” The reason that “All That Breathes” was picked up by...
TheWrap

Dahmer Victims Family Lawyer Calls Ryan Murphy’s Proposed Memorial an Unwanted ‘Afterthought’

Thomas M. Jacobson, the former Milwaukee attorney who represented eight of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims’ families and fought to prevent the serial killer from profiting from his murders, feels Ryan Murphy’s statements regarding funding a memorial is not only too little, too late for the emotional damage his Netflix series cost the families, but absolutely the wrong move.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheWrap

‘Black Adam’ Heads for $24.5 Million 2nd Weekend at Box Office

Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Black Adam” is having a decent second weekend, with industry estimates projecting a $24.5 million weekend result and a 10-day domestic total of $108 million. Long-term, the prognosis is mixed for Dwayne Johnson’s DC film as its domestic run takes a path similar to...
TheWrap

How ‘Big Mouth’ Evolved to Reflect Current Conversations of Sexuality and Gender Identity: ‘Being Honest Is Our First Thing’

Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “Big Mouth” Season 6. When “Big Mouth” co-creators Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll and Mark Levin first sat down in their “little bubble” to pen what would eventually become one of Netflix’s foremost adult animated comedies in 2017, they didn’t quite realize what an stirring ride it would be.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy