‘Walking With Ghosts’ Broadway Review: Gabriel Byrne Wades Through the Usual Memoir Horror Stories
The actor's formidable career takes a distant second place to tales of abuse
Listen to Rihanna’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Song ‘Life Me Up’ (Audio)
The sequel to "Black Panther" lands in theaters Nov. 11
Jack Falahee, Eric Nelsen and Hannah James to Star in ‘Holly by Nightfall’ From Superhawk Films (Exclusive)
The indie drama comes from director Andy Delaney and screenwriter Peter James Cooper
Jason Bateman, Jude Law Team for Netflix Limited Series ‘Black Rabbit’
Despite the conclusion of “Ozark,” Jason Bateman is not quite done at Netflix: The actor-director is co-developing a new limited series called “Black Rabbit” at the streamer with Jude Law, which the two of them will star in and executive produce. While plot details are being...
‘TAR’ Review: Cate Blanchett Is at Her Peak in Razor-Sharp Character Study
Todd Field's drama engages playfully and provocatively with hot-button topics as Blanchett delivers yet another fiery performance
‘All That Breathes’ Should Contend for Both Documentary and Cinematography Oscars
Filmmaker Shaunak Sen loves to look at his filthy polluted home, Delhi, through different prisms. His graduate school feature “City of Sleep” (2016) chronicled multiple sleep journeys, from soft beds to hard pavements. With his next, “All That Breathes,” he took his cameras from Delhi’s garbage-strewn streets to the murky skies, where hawk-like black kites circle slowly, and all too often, plummet to the earth. “That film was about looking at the city on a horizontal axis,” he said over Zoom. “This was looking at the city through a vertical axis.” The reason that “All That Breathes” was picked up by...
‘Vampire Academy’ Star Mia Mckenna-Bruce on Mermia’s Finale Reunion: ‘It Felt Really Real and Really Raw’
"It was kind of a genuine let-out of emotions for us both," Mckenna-Bruce told TheWrap
‘Wendell & Wild’ Review: Jordan Peele x Henry Selick Collaboration Suffers from Jumbled Tones
Selick ("Coraline") would seem to be a perfect pair for Peele, but the (creepy, gorgeous) pieces of their joint effort don't fit together
Gina Prince-Bythewood to Receive Filmmaker Honor from American Cinema Editors
The editors guild's 73rd annual Eddie Awards will also celebrate Don Zimmerman ("Coming Home") and Lynne Willingham ("Breaking Bad")
Dahmer Victims Family Lawyer Calls Ryan Murphy’s Proposed Memorial an Unwanted ‘Afterthought’
Thomas M. Jacobson, the former Milwaukee attorney who represented eight of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims’ families and fought to prevent the serial killer from profiting from his murders, feels Ryan Murphy’s statements regarding funding a memorial is not only too little, too late for the emotional damage his Netflix series cost the families, but absolutely the wrong move.
Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2022 (Photos)
A look at notable personalities from film, television, music and media that we've lost this year
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jeanette McCurdy's memoir.
Paul Haggis Accuser Says Director Tricked Her Into a ‘Date,’ Relentlessly ‘Shadowed’ Her Until She Screamed for Help
Jacinta Kuznetsov recalled a terrifying night of enduring Haggis 'predatory' advances
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Review: A Beautiful, Horrifying New Take on Classic Anti-War Story
Edward Berger's film is the first German-language adaptation of a novel once banned and burned in that country
‘Call Jane’ Review: Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver Shine as Underground Abortionists
This historical drama combines compassion, urgency and wit as it examines women helping women in the not-so-distant bad old days
‘Black Adam’ Heads for $24.5 Million 2nd Weekend at Box Office
Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Black Adam” is having a decent second weekend, with industry estimates projecting a $24.5 million weekend result and a 10-day domestic total of $108 million. Long-term, the prognosis is mixed for Dwayne Johnson’s DC film as its domestic run takes a path similar to...
The 15 Best Horror Movies of 2022 and How to Watch Them
From cannibals to UFOs to ghost-faced killers
Taylor Swift Cuts ‘Fat’ Scale Scene from ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video on Apple Music After Backlash
The images, which remained on YouTube, were seemingly in reference to her former eating disorder struggles
The Best Halloween Movies on Netflix Right Now
From truly scary horror films to fun frightfests, we've got you covered
How ‘Big Mouth’ Evolved to Reflect Current Conversations of Sexuality and Gender Identity: ‘Being Honest Is Our First Thing’
Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “Big Mouth” Season 6. When “Big Mouth” co-creators Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll and Mark Levin first sat down in their “little bubble” to pen what would eventually become one of Netflix’s foremost adult animated comedies in 2017, they didn’t quite realize what an stirring ride it would be.
