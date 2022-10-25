Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT announces new toll lane in Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation announced in a press release that it will open a new toll Express Lane as soon as Monday, Oct. 31. The lane will run on both north and southbound lanes on I-15 between Layton and Ogden. Mitch Shaw, the senior...
New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling
The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31 according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween weekend closures of I-80 in Sugarhouse
SALT LAKE CITY — If your Halloween plans this weekend take you along I-80 in Sugarhouse put a reminder in your phone about an overnight I-80 closure on Friday and Saturday. I-80 will be closed in both directions Friday from 9 p.m. through 9 a.m. Saturday. The closure will repeat at the same time Saturday — closing at 9 p.m. and opening again at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
KSLTV
One injured, US 6 closed in both directions due to crash
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Both directions of U.S. Highway 6 are shut down near mile marker 193 in Utah County due to a two-car crash. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL the crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway. One person is in...
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Salt Lake Valley, Tooele could face winter driving conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties could be facing some winter driving conditions during their Thursday morning commutes. Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says lake-effect snow from the Great Salt Lake could last nearly all night. “We do...
UPDATE: SLCPD reports all road closures lifted following crash
Police are currently investigating the scene of a crash that occurred at 400 South 400 West Thursday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
Some Sugar House residents unable to move back in as fire continues to smolder
SALT LAKE CITY – It has been three days since a fire engulfed a construction site in Sugar House, displacing residents in nearby apartments. Fire crews are still on the scene because the fire continues to burn in the rubble. Officials are working to let some residents back in...
KSLTV
Restaurant reopens after massive fire in Sugar House forced their doors to close
SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to finding a good place to eat on a Friday night, Kimi’s Chop and Oyster House in Sugar House is a pretty good option. You might even meet Kimi Eklund herself, who loves to greet her customers. But after what happened just across the street earlier this week, it was her customers who wanted to talk to her.
kslnewsradio.com
One person seriously hurt in crash in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on SR-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. The crash sent one person to the hospital in serious condition. The UHP says the crash occurred on the eastbound lane of the highway, near milepost 193. The...
KSLTV
Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
ksl.com
Woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Salt Lake City. The crash happened near the intersection of 400 South and 400 West. Salt Lake Police Sgt. Mark Wian said it appears the woman was not in a designated crossing walk and was crossing traffic against the traffic lights.
FOX 13 Investigates: Salt Lake City lowers the bar for police response times
Response times within the Salt Lake City Police Department are still among the worst in Utah, but they have improved.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake County Health Department launches real-time “AirView” map
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department has a new tool to help Utahns look out for their health. The seasons are changing, which means inversions in the Salt Lake Valley. Inversions pull pollutants closer to the ground impacting respiratory health. The health department’s “AirView” online...
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
kslnewsradio.com
How does Utah’s Hogle Zoo move animals during a fire
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo held a fire drill on Oct.26 while the zoo remained open. In a Twitter post, the zoo said they hold these drills periodically in case a real fire occurs with visitors. Salt Lake City Fire Department, station ten, helped make the...
Sugar House fire still burning after 2 days, concerning locals
Nearby businesses and some residents will not be allowed to return tonight due to a structure fire in Sugar House that still has not been put out.
ksl.com
Small Utah town gets first new fire truck after 40 years
TERRA, Tooele County — It's the kind of place that wouldn't need much ink if you were drawing a map. For Gerry Neil, though, this tiny dot of a town in southern Tooele County is home. "We're just a small community," he said. "There are only about 30 families...
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
KSLTV
Dozens still evacuated as crews demolish smoldering building
SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of people who were evacuated due to a fire at an under-construction apartment complex in Sugar House were still not allowed to go home Wednesday night. As crews continue trying to put out the fire, there are still apartments crews don’t consider safe. Part...
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested after allegedly breaking window on TRAX train with a rock
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 28-year-old man is in custody Thursday after allegedly throwing a rock at a TRAX train and breaking a window. According to Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky, the incident happened at the Bingham Junction station around 8 a.m. Arky says the man approached a train that was pulling out. He grew frustrated and threw a rock at the train breaking the window.
