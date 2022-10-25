SALT LAKE CITY — If your Halloween plans this weekend take you along I-80 in Sugarhouse put a reminder in your phone about an overnight I-80 closure on Friday and Saturday. I-80 will be closed in both directions Friday from 9 p.m. through 9 a.m. Saturday. The closure will repeat at the same time Saturday — closing at 9 p.m. and opening again at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

