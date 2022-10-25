ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

kslnewsradio.com

UDOT announces new toll lane in Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation announced in a press release that it will open a new toll Express Lane as soon as Monday, Oct. 31. The lane will run on both north and southbound lanes on I-15 between Layton and Ogden. Mitch Shaw, the senior...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Halloween weekend closures of I-80 in Sugarhouse

SALT LAKE CITY — If your Halloween plans this weekend take you along I-80 in Sugarhouse put a reminder in your phone about an overnight I-80 closure on Friday and Saturday. I-80 will be closed in both directions Friday from 9 p.m. through 9 a.m. Saturday. The closure will repeat at the same time Saturday — closing at 9 p.m. and opening again at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person seriously hurt in crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on SR-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. The crash sent one person to the hospital in serious condition. The UHP says the crash occurred on the eastbound lane of the highway, near milepost 193. The...
SPANISH FORK, UT
KSLTV

Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

How does Utah’s Hogle Zoo move animals during a fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo held a fire drill on Oct.26 while the zoo remained open. In a Twitter post, the zoo said they hold these drills periodically in case a real fire occurs with visitors. Salt Lake City Fire Department, station ten, helped make the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Small Utah town gets first new fire truck after 40 years

TERRA, Tooele County — It's the kind of place that wouldn't need much ink if you were drawing a map. For Gerry Neil, though, this tiny dot of a town in southern Tooele County is home. "We're just a small community," he said. "There are only about 30 families...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Dozens still evacuated as crews demolish smoldering building

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of people who were evacuated due to a fire at an under-construction apartment complex in Sugar House were still not allowed to go home Wednesday night. As crews continue trying to put out the fire, there are still apartments crews don’t consider safe. Part...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man arrested after allegedly breaking window on TRAX train with a rock

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 28-year-old man is in custody Thursday after allegedly throwing a rock at a TRAX train and breaking a window. According to Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky, the incident happened at the Bingham Junction station around 8 a.m. Arky says the man approached a train that was pulling out. He grew frustrated and threw a rock at the train breaking the window.
WEST JORDAN, UT

