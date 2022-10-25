ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Tourists Trapped Underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns After Tour Mishap

By Jane Ellis
 3 days ago
It's true we all need a little peace and quiet every once in a while, but this just might be the quietest, deepest, darkest and most private hotel room in the WORLD! These 5 tourists absolutely got more than they bargained for on a tour of the Grand Canyon. (We hoped they packed an overnight bag.)

In a new TikTok video, the @nypost shared this clip that some may call spooky and others may call a gift of tranquility! Just wait until you hear about these poor people who were trapped at the bottom of Grand Canyon Caverns.

These 5 tourists got stuck 'trapped" underground 200 feet below the earth for 24 hours due to a broken elevator. Thankfully, CNN reports that they are back above the surface and are safe and sound! As scary and frustrating as this may sound, we learned they were not exactly roughing it. The Caverns feature underground hotel rooms, a comfortable lounge area, and a fully-equipped restaurant. So they just might not mind staying another 24 hours! I mean who doesn't need a break from the 'real world' every once in a while?

TikTok viewers laughed, and some wished it happened to them. User @nicolemazurek01 writes, "I’m kinda jealous!" We were just thinking the same thought! Another commenter @jjmitch001 says, "WAIT!!!! So, no employees? Are they alone with full use of the facilities? Could be fun as long as you know help is coming." Viewer @big.wtr.asdzaa states, "Been there. It’s pretty spooky. Ghost adventures were in there and detected stuff also." And how apropos this happened right before Halloween!

We guess the takeaway here is, anything can happen, anytime, anyplace, especially when on tours and excursions. Maybe that's what those darn 'waivers' are for that we all have to sign prior to embarking. Signing our life away! Like Mom always says, always have an extra pair of underwear and toothpaste and toothbrush! One never knows!

