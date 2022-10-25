Add The Athletic's Chris Kirschner to the list of people who believe the New York Yankees won't lose All-Star slugger Aaron Judge to free agency. "Money is not an issue for the Yankees," Kirschner explained for a piece published Friday. "Judge made the franchise richer this season with his home run chase — YES Network ratings were higher than they’ve been in over a decade, and the team drew 1 million more fans this season than in 2021. Not to mention all the Judge gear fans purchased.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO