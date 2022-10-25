Fact check: Unsubstantiated quote on gas prices falsely attributed to VP Harris

The claim: VP Kamala Harris said “Gas prices are high, which is the opposite of low”

Gas prices have been a central issue in this year’s midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced a plan Oct. 19 to lower gas prices, which includes rebuilding the strategic reserve .

One social media user, however, has incorrectly incorporated Vice President Kamala Harris into the topic by falsely attributing a quote to her.

"Gas prices are high due to gas prices not being low as before. To get back to lower prices we have to acknowledge gas is high which is the opposite of low," the image reads.

The Oct. 18 Instagram post shows an image of Harris and attributes the quote to “Kamala Harris Vice-president of the United States (sic).”

Within two days, the post was liked more than 150 times.

But the claim that Harris said this is baseless.

There is no record of the vice president making this comment about gas prices, according to Harris’ spokesperson. Her recent tweets, speeches and press releases show no such remark. And there have been no news reports quoting her as saying this.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

Vice President Kamala Harris joins Rep. Jahana Hayes and President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson, to discuss women's reproductive rights at Central Connecticut State University on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in New Britain, Conn. (Douglas Hook /Hartford Courant via AP) ORG XMIT: CTHAR209 Douglas Hook, AP

Harris’s spokesperson: No record of VP saying this

“We don’t have any documentation/transcript that she said this,” said Kirsten Allen , the vice president’s spokesperson, in an emailed statement.

Indeed, the vice president’s recent speeches , statements and press releases show no such quote.

There are also no posts on Harris’ Twitter accounts containing this remark. And an archive of deleted tweets from public officials run by ProPublica shows no results for the quote either.

Fact check: False claim Kamala Harris resigned as vice president

Though not the quote included in the post, the vice president has recently mentioned gas prices.

In March, after the U.S. imposed sanctions against Russia, Harris warned that higher gas prices were to come.

“There is a price to pay for democracy. You got to stand with your friends. Sometimes it is difficult. Often, it ain’t easy,” she said .

She also tweeted a graph of the price per barrel of oil along with the text, “Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too. Oil companies should not try to pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans.”

Photo in post is from Jan. 6 anniversary speech

The photo in the post shows Harris wearing a black shirt, black necklace and gray jacket.

A video of Harris giving a speech on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack shows her in that same outfit. And NBC News published the same photo used in the post. Its caption confirms the photo was taken during the anniversary speech. The photo in the post was taken Jan. 6 of this year and is available via Getty Images .

Harris makes no mention of gas prices during the speech.

PolitiFact also debunked the claim .

Recent false claims about Harris include that she resigned as vice president and that she said most people who are hospitalized or recently died from COVID-19 are vaccinated.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Harris said, “Gas prices are high due to gas prices not being low as before. To get back to lower prices we have to acknowledge gas is high which is the opposite of low.” Harris’ spokesperson said she has no record of her saying this. And there is no such quote documented in speeches, statements or press releases.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Unsubstantiated quote on gas prices falsely attributed to VP Harris