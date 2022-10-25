ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Timberlake's Anniversary Video From the 'Top of the World' Has Fans Puzzled

By Jane Ellis
 3 days ago

These two are such a cute couple.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are one of the biggest power couples of our era! Don't bet against them, as they just celebrated 10 years of marriage against the odds of Hollywood. To celebrate, they took a little trip. And their gorgeous 'Top of the World' video has fans wondering, "Where in the world are they?" Shall we ask Waldo?

On his TikTok account, @justintimberlake , JT shared this special moment with his better half and the milestone occasion they are celebrating. Check out the video that has fans all over the world asking, where is this stunning place?

Everyone is going wild with happiness for them both! User @wilbur_the_weenie writes, "Wow!!! That view is breathtaking. Happy anniversary!!! I hope you enjoy your time together away from all the noise." Another comment from @brought2youbyari states, "Happy anniversary!! What makes y'all stronger is not a perfect relationship but the patches y'all overcome. Always fight for each other." Yup, we agree, its not always rainbows and unicorns, and every relationship takes nurturing, patience, and love! And @highlandlake5 asked, "Where is this? Looks like the closest you can get to Heaven. Please tell us." We all want to know where this spectacular destination is. Fans guesses range all across the globe; Canada, Iowa, Chile, Sweden, Norway, Antarctica, Montana, Switzerland, and on and on!

How can one not love these lovebirds? We sure do! Happy Anniversary and cheers to many more years of love!

