Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
Judge Jeanine tears apart 'accident governor' Hochul after Zeldin debate: 'She is clueless'
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of the state of New York was panned for her debate performance against Republican U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island.
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi attacked by suspect David Depape, who shouted 'where is Nancy?': source
San Francisco Police said suspect David Depape and Paul Pelosi were struggling over a hammer before Depape allegedly attacked him Friday morning inside his home.
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
NYC man who brutally murdered mother to claim multimillion inheritance sentenced to 22 years to life
A New York City man who admitted to killing his 65-year-old mother for his share of an $11 million inheritance has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.
Nets' Kyrie Irving screams at Ben Simmons after teammate's timid decision
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving let teammate Ben Simmons have it after the ex-76ers All-Star didn't shoot the ball near the rim.
Michael J. Fox reveals he has suffered multiple broken bones over the past year: 'It's been a struggle'
Michael J. Fox reflected on his health struggles over the past year, during which he also mourned the loss of his beloved mother Phyllis. The actor said that he has broken multiple bones.
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Utah Gabby Petito cop had romantic rival arrested in 2019 domestic incident that was later dismissed
A Moab cop investigated for his handling of a 2021 stop involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie once had a man arrested while in an affair with his wife.
Ashley Judd says grief-associated clumsiness led to her fracturing her leg after death of mother
Ashley Judd fractured her leg this summer in what she called a "freak accident," noting that clumsiness is associated with grief. Her mother died last April.
Chelsea Clinton tells 'The View' her mom Hillary accepted 2016 election results: ‘She conceded’
Chelsea Clinton pushed back on charges that her mother Hillary Clinton contested the 2016 election, insisting that the Democratic presidential candidate conceded to former President Donald Trump at the time. Clinton defended her mother during the Friday episode of "The View" when co-host Sunny Hostin brought up Sen. Ted Cruz,...
Shocking video shows Chinese robot attack dog with machine gun dropped by drone
A Chinese military contractor unveiled a Chinese military drone capable of dropping off a robot attack dog featuring an automatic weapon mounted to its back.
California police officer shoots self in hand, kills another man while cleaning personal gun, cops say
A California police officer was cleaning his gun when it went off, shooting himself in the hand and killing a man, police said.
Homeless Los Angeles man builds wooden house on Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk: 'Gives me empowerment'
A homeless man in Los Angeles has constructed a small wooden home in the middle of a busy sidewalk propped up by wheels.
Independent voters tell NBC Fetterman's debate performance 'felt very difficult to watch'
Members of an NBC News independent voter panel were the latest critics of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance Wednesday. Fetterman’s only debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday was one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 midterm election and became a social media storm as people watched Fetterman in action live for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May.
Pennsylvania authorities issue warrant for woman who allegedly abducted daughter, 6; Amber Alert issued
Pennsylvania authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old girl and her mother, who is the subject of an arrest warrant.
Oregon drug trafficking ring busted with nearly half a million in cash, 20 pounds of narcotics: authorities
Authorities in Washington County, Oregon, seized nearly half a million dollars in cash and 20 pounds of narcotics after an investigation into a suspect drug trafficking ring.
Texas authorities identify woman killed 36 years ago after hunters discovered remains
Texas authorities identified the remains of Alisha "Lisa" Marie Cooks, who went missing in 1985. Her remains were found in Pearland 36 years ago.
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-lover of disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein, was spotted earlier this week exercising outside the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
Arkansas police say man lied about own kidnapping on Facebook: 'Hoax'
Arkansas police said that a man lied about being kidnapped in a Facebook post, and are now calling it a "hoax" and the man was charged with several crimes.
