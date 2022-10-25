Read full article on original website
Bob Harrison
3d ago
According to sources both sides were armed with guns and pepper spray so maybe print the truth and not one-sided rhetoric
Mr. Pocket
3d ago
Drag story time??? Sounds like targeting children if you ask me? What have we become???
War Monkey
3d ago
So citizens exercising both their 1st and 2nd Amendment rights were there?
Related
Protestors Hurl Rocks, Smoke Bombs Outside Oregon Pub's Drag Story Hour
“They want to destroy safe spaces for queer youth. And we will not let them win,” Emily Chappell, owner of Old Nick’s Pub, told HuffPost.
KATU.com
Couple missing in Douglas County, Oregon while heading home to California found safe
UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has found Charles and Kathleen Waller safe. They were camping near Glendale, Oregon in an area that did not have cellphone service. Deputies in Oregon are looking for a California couple who were reported as missing while traveling through Douglas County. Charles and Kathleen...
klcc.org
Trial of anti-masker charged with assaulting co-owner of Eugene's "Crumb Together" bakery begins today
UPDATE: Amy Hall's trial has been delayed until Jan. 25, 2023. In an online hearing today, Hall told Lane County Circuit Court Judge Jay A. McAlpin that she has COVID, and needs time to review 4,000 pages and video footage gleaned during the discovery phase of the trial. (original story...
eugeneweekly.com
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
kezi.com
Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
Oregon man going to prison for selling LSD that wound up in hands of 13-year-old boy who died
A Eugene man who sold liquid LSD that ended up in the hands of a 13-year-old boy who died after using the drug was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison. Kevin Michael Harris was 22 when he sold the LSD to a 17-year-old high school student on March 28, 2019, who in turn sold 22 LSD tabs for $95 to younger high school teenagers.
KATU.com
Oregon 'repeat offender' found guilty on gun, drug charges, U.S. Atty. says
A federal jury in Portland found an Oregon man, who had a previous presidential commutation of several prior felony convictions, guilty on multiple charges for drug and firearm possession. Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of:. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl analogue.
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest dangerous driver after car chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected to be driving under the influence of intoxicants was arrested by Eugene police Thursday afternoon after a lengthy operation. Eugene Police Department heard reports at about 1 p.m. on October 27 of a man at 1126 Highway 99 North who was stumbling around the parking lot, trying to enter businesses, and throwing flowers from his vehicle. Police said they heard another report around 1:30 p.m. of the man getting into and out of a sedan, stabbing it with something, driving recklessly, throwing trash out of the vehicle, crashing into a building, and finally leaving the area. Police said officers were dispatched in emergency mode to find the driver.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon
This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
kezi.com
Eugene police make “largest fentanyl seizure in department history”
EUGENE, Ore. – About 18 pounds of fentanyl and several guns were seized after what at first appeared to be a routine traffic stop, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, at about 10:49 on October 19, an officer showed up at the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street for a welfare check on a driver who was allegedly slumped over the steering wheel at a stop light.
Oregon State pioneers new method for recycling plastic
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Many people know the motto, "reduce, reuse, recycle." But what is the good of recycling if what people are putting in the bin is not truly being recycled?. Scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) may be close to solving this problem for good. They have developed a new process for recycling that would eliminate the most challenging step: sorting the material. This is usually done by number. The small numbers surrounded by arrows are stamped into virtually all plastic products.
kezi.com
Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
KTVL
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
KCBY
Lane County Clerk: Precautions in place to protect voters
As election day quickly approaches, the Lane County Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure voters feel safe. So far, the clerk’s office has been alerted to one instance of someone being photographed while turning in their ballot. They are placing “Know...
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
Emerald Media
Cossette: White liberal fragility at UO
---------- Most would classify the University of Oregon’s student body as an extremely progressive and inclusive community. For the most part, I agree with this sentiment. Our university hosts a welcoming LGBTQ+ community, environmentally conscious students and an overall progressive curriculum and lifestyle. However, in recent weeks of reflection,...
Tri-City Herald
Oregon vs. Cal Score Predictions
Oregon will face off against the Cal Golden Bears this Saturday in what should be one of the easier games on the conference slate. If last season taught us anything, it's that you can't take any games for granted and you need to bring your best to the table every week.
kezi.com
Northwest Natural increases gas prices in response to inflation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Things are about to get more expensive for users of natural gas. Energy prices are on the rise, and now Northwest Natural is raising its rates in Oregon. Starting in November, Northwest Natural and Cascade Natural Gas will raise their rates thanks to rising global energy prices and an unstable market. The president and CEO of Northwest Natural says the company understands the hardship people are going through right now. While bills will go up by about $28, the company is seeking to soften the blow by offering a temporary credit of $14 each month from November 1 through March 14, after which the credit will stop being offered.
kezi.com
One dead after crash in road construction site near Monroe
MONROE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a crash in a road construction zone near Monroe, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 11:48 a.m. on Thursday, October 27 on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road. The BCSO said their investigation showed a 2005 Subaru headed East on Alpine Road entered a construction zone and failed to stop for a flagger who was showing a stop sign. The Subaru reportedly crashed into a parked dump truck in the construction zone and the driver was fatally injured.
