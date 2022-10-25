Tessa Blanchard gives update on in-ring status

Blanchard is focused on college while still occasionally competing in the ring.

In an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Tessa Blanchard gave an update on her in-ring status.

Blanchard told Apter that she's currently attending the University of Texas at San Antonio and going to school on campus. Blanchard said college is her main focus right now while still trying to do one or two wrestling-related appearances or matches per month.

"I kind of do that on purpose," Blanchard responded when asked about people losing track of what she's doing. "I like to keep some things for me, some things for my family. Right now, I'm in school... so that's like my main focus right now. I try to do one to two of these wrestling get-togethers or matches a month. Honestly, not too much more than that at the moment."

Blanchard said she's studying international affairs, which involves a lot of history and politics.

Apter asked Blanchard if she's still competing periodically on the indies.

"Yeah, doing whenever it makes me feel happy," Blanchard said. "Honestly, that's really my main focus right now, my happiness. I don't want to compromise my happiness for anything. Not for money, not for popularity, not for followers, not for any of that."

Blanchard was supposed to be part of the current relaunch of Women of Wrestling, but it was reported this May that she was done with the promotion. Dave Meltzer wrote that the two sides "had different ideas and were constantly butting heads."

Impact Wrestling terminated its relationship with Blanchard in June 2020. She was stripped of the Impact World Championship at that time.

Blanchard's interview with Apter can be seen below: