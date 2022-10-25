Read full article on original website
KEPR
Damaging winds begin to hit western Washington
Secure those outdoor Halloween decorations. Conditions are becoming increasingly windy with the approach of a strong Pacific front. North Sound will experience the strongest winds, peaking from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Thursday, when shorelines from Port Townsend to Bellingham Bay will clock gusts to 50 mph. Snohomish County PUD reported that by 3 p.m., more than 3,400 homes and businesses were without electricity. A spokesperson said limbs into power lines caused the majority of the problems.
KEPR
Ron DeSantis 'unanimously' endorsed by dozens of former Crist colleagues, staffers
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (TND) — Dozens of former staffers and colleagues of Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist penned a letter Tuesday “unanimously” endorsing his opponent, incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis. In total, 36 of Crist’s former staffers and colleagues signed the letter, including his former Chief of Staff George...
KEPR
WSDOT gives tips for winter driving as Snoqualmie receives first snowfall
Tri-Cities Wash. — Winter weather is already on the horizon for drivers in Washington, with the season approaching, now is the perfect time to prepare yourself and your vehicle for potentially treacherous conditions. Summer Derrey, Communications for WSDOT says. "It's that time of year, we just got four inches...
KEPR
What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike
SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
KEPR
Former Mount Vernon bank teller sentenced for stealing $130K from elderly customer
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A man who worked as a bank teller in Mount Vernon is headed to federal prison after being convicted of stealing from an elderly customer over the course of several years. Lee Michael Griffin, 31, will spend one year and a day in prison, according...
