Secure those outdoor Halloween decorations. Conditions are becoming increasingly windy with the approach of a strong Pacific front. North Sound will experience the strongest winds, peaking from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Thursday, when shorelines from Port Townsend to Bellingham Bay will clock gusts to 50 mph. Snohomish County PUD reported that by 3 p.m., more than 3,400 homes and businesses were without electricity. A spokesperson said limbs into power lines caused the majority of the problems.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO