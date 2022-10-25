ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KEPR

Damaging winds begin to hit western Washington

Secure those outdoor Halloween decorations. Conditions are becoming increasingly windy with the approach of a strong Pacific front. North Sound will experience the strongest winds, peaking from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Thursday, when shorelines from Port Townsend to Bellingham Bay will clock gusts to 50 mph. Snohomish County PUD reported that by 3 p.m., more than 3,400 homes and businesses were without electricity. A spokesperson said limbs into power lines caused the majority of the problems.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

WSDOT gives tips for winter driving as Snoqualmie receives first snowfall

Tri-Cities Wash. — Winter weather is already on the horizon for drivers in Washington, with the season approaching, now is the perfect time to prepare yourself and your vehicle for potentially treacherous conditions. Summer Derrey, Communications for WSDOT says. "It's that time of year, we just got four inches...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KEPR

What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike

SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
WASHINGTON STATE

